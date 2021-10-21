Basketball great Charles Barkley addressed the situation involving Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, who won't play or practice until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine

Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving: 'You Don't Get the Vaccine for Yourself, You Get It for Other People'

Charles Barkley is making his feelings known when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, 58, spoke on Inside the NBA on Tuesday and commented on the controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You don't get the vaccine for yourself," Barkley stated. "You get it for other people."

"I got vaccinated, I can't wait to get the booster," he added, before continuing to say more on the importance of inoculation.

"You get vaccinated for your family first," the former All-Star said. "You get vaccinated for your teammates second."

Barkley then addressed Irving and his team specifically, saying, "That's what bugged me about this whole thing, I think everybody should get vaccinated."

RELATED VIDEO: Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn't 'Touched a Basketball' Since the Day He Retired

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down, for saying, 'No, we're not going to deal with this half on, half off [arrangement],' " he continued. (New York City's vaccine mandate prevents anyone over 12 years old from entering "covered premises" in the city, which includes the Nets' arena in Brooklyn, without proof of vaccination.)

"The only thing that bugs me, he's still going to make $17 million sitting at home," Barkley added.

His comments come after it was announced last week that the Nets decided to bar Irving from playing or practicing with his teammates until he gets vaccinated.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team," Nets GM Sean Marks said at the time.

This week, the Nets began their season Tuesday night sans Irving, losing their first game to defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks.