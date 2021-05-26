"If he's able to win a championship this year, I got to take my hat off, this dude might be as good as Michael [Jordan]," Charles Barkley tells PEOPLE of LeBron James

Charles Barkley Talks His Improved Golf Game and How LeBron James Can Become the 'GOAT'

Charles Barkley wants you to know he's gotten much better at golf.

The 58-year-old former NBA player, who is now an analyst on the popular TNT show, Inside the NBA, has often been the butt of jokes for his unique golf swing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Barkley always seemed to briefly pause mid-swing (as opposed to making one fluid motion), and even golf broadcasters teased that it was "painful" to watch.

But, Barkley proudly says, those days are long gone.

"Man, I've come a long way," the NBA Hall of Famer tells PEOPLE. "It was very frustrating for me to play golf. It was no fun to play golf. And for the last 20 something years, I was like, 'I'm not going to play golf at all. It was not fun for me.' I would play for charity because charity is the most important thing, but it was no fun for me to play at all."

Things began to change for Barkley when he met golfer Stan Utley, who helped him develop his approach. He showed off the new and improved swing at the 2021 Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this month.

"Now when I go out, I can play. I can have a good time," he says. "I made a bunch of good shots. I made some bad shots. But man, when I'm standing over the ball, I'm not terrified like I was really for the last 20 years. I mean, there's no other way to say it, I was scared to death over the ball. I had like 10 guys talking to me and it was crazy."

Charles Barkle Credit: Derek White, Shutterstock for Aleve

Barkley's newfound love of golf is now front and center in a campaign for AleveX, which pairs him with pro golfer Max Homa.

As part of the promotion, the company is inviting social media users to post with the hashtag, "#SwingIntoAleveX" when sharing their biggest golf swing fails. A winner will then be chosen to have their swing roasted by Barkley and Homa in a one-on-one video chat.

"I met Max a few years ago in Phoenix at Gary McCord's charity event," Barkley says of Homa. "I gave him some basketball advice, he didn't listen to me and he'd just lost. But, it's going to be fun. I'm so proud of his success."

Barkley also says he is looking forward to his partnership with Aleve since it gives him one more thing to use against Shaquille O'Neal, his Inside the NBA co-host, who has his own fair share of brand collaborations.

"It's going to be going against Shaq's bulls—t," Barkley says while smiling. "That makes it even more fun for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn't 'Touched a Basketball' Since the Day He Retired

But before he gets to critiquing golf swings, Barkley will be turning his attention to the NBA playoffs, which are currently underway.

Barkley recently sparked a discussion among NBA fans when he told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that if LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA title for a second time in two years this season, it would propel James in the "greatest player of all time" discussion. Barkley says his reasoning stems from the intense competition the Lakers will have to face in the Western Conference in order to make it to the NBA Finals.

"I've actually never said LeBron was better than Kobe [Bryant], to be honest with you," Barkley tells PEOPLE. "I've never said that, but if he's able to win a championship this year, I got to take my hat off, this dude might be as good as Michael [Jordan]. Cause, they got to go through the gauntlet."

LeBron James Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

But Barkley isn't picking any favorites to win the championship just yet.

"Listen, man, I got zero idea who's going to win the championship this year. Thirty-six years in the NBA, this is craziest as I've ever seen it," he says. "I know there are three teams in the East are Milwaukee, Philly and Brooklyn. One of those three teams [are making it out of] the East for sure. That's easy."