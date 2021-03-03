Charles Barkley Is Excited for Daughter's Wedding This Weekend: 'Welcome Addition to My Family'

Charles Barkley is looking forward to a very special moment in his daughter's life — her upcoming wedding day!

While appearing virtually as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday evening, the 58-year-old former professional basketball player spoke candidly about his daughter Christiana Barkley's special day, which is set for this weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Calling Christiana "the most important thing" in his life, the Inside the NBA analyst said he is "so excited" for his daughter, 38, and his future son-in-law, Ilya Hoffman, noting that he even lost weight for the occasion.

"I've been really working out hard because apparently they gotta pick me up in a chair," Charles told host Jimmy Kimmel, who inquired if Christiana's future husband is Jewish.

Confirming, Charles added with a laugh, "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday man ... But it's like I'm a soldier. All hands on deck."

Image zoom

Charles' only child, who he shares with his wife Maureen Blumhardt, is set to wed on Saturday.

During his television appearance, Charles continued to share more details about the upcoming event, including that he's footing the bill. Luckily, Charles said he gets along well with the groom's family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love his family, they're amazing people, they've been living in Long Island for a long time," he shared. "And it's going to be a welcome addition to my family."

RELATED VIDEO: Shaquille O'Neal Says He and Charles Barkley's Moms Had to Intervene After 1999 On-Court Fight

During his conversation with Kimmel, 53, Charles also spoke about another exciting part of Christiana's upcoming nuptials — the father-daughter dance. Charles confirmed the pair has a song picked out for the sweet moment.

Giving a shout-out to those who listen to his and Ernie Johnson's The Steam Roo‪m‬ podcast, Charles said the public gave him suggestions for "some great songs."

"Some Stevie Wonder, some Luther Vandross, but I'm gonna do Zac Brown [Band's song], 'The Man Who Loves You The Most,' " he said. "I love the words of it ... so I can't wait to dance with [my daughter] on her wedding night."

Dancing, however, might not be a highlight for the former athlete, as he admitted he is an "awful dancer."