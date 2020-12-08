Olympic Hopeful Track and Field Star Chari Hawkins Marries Longtime Love Charles O'Neal III

The couple tied the knot in September at River Bottoms Ranch in Midway, Utah

Chari Hawkins just lept into married life.

The American track and field athlete married longtime love Charles O'Neal III on September 27, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The happy couple, who met in 2010 in a training group for the Utah State University track and field team and got engaged in May 2017, said "I do" at River Bottoms Ranch in Midway, Utah.

Image zoom Credit: Branson Maxwell

Hawkins said she and O'Neal III were tested for coronavirus before and after the indoor and outdoor event, which was limited to just close family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperature checks were taken on-site, and guests were seated by household or family. All tables and seating areas were situated six-feet apart, and food was served plated. Sanitation stations were available throughout the venue and face masks were provided to those who arrived without.

"Our goal was to follow all state and county guidelines to ensure that we had a safe and successful event," the heptathlete tells PEOPLE, noting, "We also proactively created our wedding to be more static than interactive as an additional precaution."

Attendees also had to provide information for contact tracing, though Hawkins says no cases of coronavirus have been linked to the wedding.

Image zoom Credit: Branson Maxwell

Image zoom Credit: Branson Maxwell

Hawkins, 29, wore a ballgown and veil by Ines Di Santo from Lovella Bridal, and accessorized with jewelry from Maria Elena. Her makeup for the special day was perfected by Marisa Rose, and Laura Barton created her up-do. For the pair's formal portraits, Hair By Alyse did Hawkins' hairstyle.

The groom walked down the aisle in a white tux jacket with black tux pants from The Black Tux.

Groomsmen wore tuxedos also from The Black Tux, and bridesmaids' gowns were from Azazie.

Guests at the intimate soiree planned by Rachael Ellen dined on food from Texas Roadhouse served by Magelbys, including pulled pork sliders, shrimp skewers, prime rib, and mashed potatoes and gravy. Later they cut into a four-tier, four-flavor cake by Megan McMurdie and enjoyed dessert by Aggie Ice Cream, a Utah State University staple.

Image zoom Credit: Branson Maxwell

The venue was decked out with rentals from Diamond Rentals and BBJ Linens, and florist Rachael Ellen Events created the light pink arrangements Hawkins carried and that covered the venue.

Live music was provided by Jeff Smith, and the couple additionally had entertainment from DJ Ricky Barrera.

The entire soiree was captured by videographer Cali Warner Media and photographer Branson Maxwell Photo. There was also a photo booth on-site from The VW Photo Bus and Company.