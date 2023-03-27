Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day Claims TSA Agent Sexually Assaulted Him at a California Airport

Chargers' defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day has accused a male TSA agent at a Southern California airport of sexually assaulting him.

Joseph-Day, 28, said he was traveling through John Wayne Airport when the security agent allegedly assaulted him on March 24. "I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir," Joseph-Day wrote on Twitter.

The NFL player said he was "swarmed" by three TSA agents after he asked to stop the security check because the agent was making him "uncomfortable."

"After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I'm uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me."

Joseph-Day called the incident "extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing" in a second tweet. "I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I've never experienced anything like that," he said.

After the incident, Joseph-Day says he attempted to file a complaint but said the agency was making him "jump through hoops to do so."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Chargers defender added, "I'm not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I'm sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren't allowed to do this ever again to another human being," and tagged the official Twitter accounts for the airport and city of Irvine, where the airport is located.

Mike Stobe/Getty

TSA has responded to the allegations, and in a statement shared with PEOPLE, the agency said, "TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning. We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken."

The agency added, "TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out is security screening responsibilities."

A representative for Joseph-Day did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.