Chargers QB Justin Herbert Talks About That Viral Haircut from His Strength and Conditioning Coach

Justin Herbert's buzz cut generated lots of buzz on social media last year.

While the 23-year-old Los Angeles Chargers quarterback may still be a fresh face to many fans, some recognize him thanks to his long, golden locks.

But all that changed last November when Herbert showed up to a press conference with a radical new buzz cut.

The dramatic change came courtesy of Chargers strength and conditioning coach John Lott, who told Herbert he had experience cutting hair. Albeit, his child's hair.

"He said, 'I cut my son's hair all the time.' I was like 'Sweet, you can cut mine,' " Herbert recalled in a recent profile by ESPN's Mina Kimes. "He cut it in the weight room, and ... that's kind of it."

But Herbert, who signed a $27 million contract with the Chargers, admitted he "didn't really want to pay for a haircut, to be honest."

During a previous interview with Sports Illustrated, Herbert said he was a fan of Lott's haircutting skills.

"I think he did a great job," Herbert said. "I wasn't looking for anything fancy and so just trimming it down. He did that job. So, pleased with it."

