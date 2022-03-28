The MLB announced earlier this month it will be making second and third base larger for minor league games

Changes Coming to Second, Third Base for Minor League Games This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor, left, puts the tag on Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, . Hayes slid past the bag, and was tagged out to end the inning Dodgers Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, United States - 08 Jun 2021

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor, left, puts the tag on Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, . Hayes slid past the bag, and was tagged out to end the inning Dodgers Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, United States - 08 Jun 2021

Change is on the way for professional baseball.

Earlier this month, the MLB announced it would make several adjustments to minor league games this season, including the addition of a timer that would require batters to hit and pitchers to throw within allotted periods of time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One of the biggest changes (literally) will come to second and third base, which will now be increased in size from 15 inches square to 18 inches square at all full-season affiliates. The change, the MLB said, will help reduce player injuries and encourage more players to steal bases.

The league said bigger bases were used last year at the Triple-A level and in the Arizona Fall League. The increase in size led to a decrease in "the severity of base-related injuries," the MLB said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"In addition, the reduction in distance between bases led to a modest increase in the rate of successful stolen base attempts," they added.

According to The Athletic, the MLB is also planning to make at least one other change to second base. During the latter half of this season, second base will be moved inward, reportedly placing it closer to first base and third base by 13.5 inches.

As the outlet noted, second base is currently 88 feet, 1.5 inches from first base.

The MLB did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment when asked about second base being moved.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Skaggs' Widow and Mother Discuss His Legacy and the Foundation They Created in His Honor

"This year's set of experimental rules was informed — and we believe improved — by the feedback of players, staff, umpires and fans, as well as by analysis of the impacts of last year's tests," Theo Epstein, consultant to the MLB, said in a statement.

"We are excited to roll out the improved rule experiments to a bigger population of minor league players in an effort to ensure that any potential new regulations fulfill their objectives of creating more action, athleticism and a better style of play," he added.