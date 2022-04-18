Chanel Iman and New England Patriots' Davon Godchaux Go Instagram-Official with PDA-Filled Photos
Chanel Iman is packing on the PDA with Davon Godchaux.
On Sunday, the 31-year-old model went Instagram-official with the New England Patriots player, 27.
Iman shared a photo smiling as Godchaux wrapped his arms around her and gave her a kiss on the cheek. The pair attended the Revolve Festival during Coachella together.
"I love you ❤️🤞🏾👅," Godchaux commented under the post.
He later posted other photos from the festival on his own Instagram, captioning the post, "Mines👅❤️."
Iman's relationship comes just three months after news broke that she and NFL star Sterling Shepard called it quits.
Citing irreconcilable difference, the New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE this past January.
The former couple tied the knot in March 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Since their wedding, the pair have welcomed two baby girls: Cali Clay and Cassie Snow. According to the divorce documents, the former couple will share joint custody of their kids.
Last week, Iman spoke to PEOPLE about raising her daughters for a Mother's Day campaign with Victoria's Secret.
"I'm so fortunate to have had a mother that was always there for me throughout my life. She made sure I felt unconditionally loved and protected. I want my daughters to feel this same love," she said of Cassie, 4, and Cali, 3, "so I make sure to be there for them in every way, just as my mother did for me."