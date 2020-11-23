Atlanta Hawks Player Chandler Parsons Engaged to Girlfriend Haylee Harrison

"I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend," Haylee Harrison wrote on Instagram

Chandler Parson is ending 2020 on a high note.

The Atlanta Hawks player, 32, asked girlfriend Haylee Harrison to marry him, the couple revealed on social media on Sunday.

Sharing a series of photos from the ocean-side engagement, Harrison, 28, wrote, "I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend. You are seriously so special."

"I just feel so lucky to get to live life by your side and learn from you and grow together," wrote Harrison, who is the co-owner of Treat Yourself Studios, a lash studio in Los Angeles. "We’re so lucky we have each other. Chandler Evan Parsons, I am so so in love with you and so excited to spend the rest of my life with you."

She finished her caption, "Congrats to us baby, we did it!!!"

Image zoom Chandler Parsons and Haylee Harrison | Credit: Haylee Harrison/Instagram

In images and videos shared to Harrison's Instagram story, Parsons, 32, gets down on one knee in front of a rose petal heart on the ground, with a pretty cabana set up nearby including a table for two.

Harrison's new bling — which she also showed off on social media — is a large, sparkling oval cut diamond ring.

The happy couple has been together since at least fall 2019, according to social media.