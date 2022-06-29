Champion Boxer Mikey Garcia Retires at Age 34: 'Time for Him to Enjoy His Life,' Says Brother
On Tuesday, boxer Mikey Garcia announced his retirement at the age of 34.
The former world champion's brother and trainer, Robert Garcia, gave a statement to ESPN confirming the retirement and praising Garcia's accomplishments.
"My brother Mikey had a great boxing career," he began. "Becoming a five-time champion of the world in four divisions is something very few have done. I am very proud of my brother for everything he accomplished in boxing. Now it's time for him to enjoy his life together with his family and loved ones."
Standing at 5'6", the SoCal native became a champion across four different divisions (including featherweight, super featherweight, light welterweight and lightweight) during his career.
Garcia's career began at the age of 20, and since then he has gained an almost perfect record. After 42 professional matches, Garcia hangs up the gloves with a 40-2-0 record. 17 out of his first 20 matches were knockouts, which ultimately became 30 out of 40 throughout his career.
Twenty-0 in his first twenty fights, Garcia entered the game strong, and is leaving with even more accomplishments under his belt, or belts.
Garcia subtly noted his retirement news on Instagram, changing his bio to "Retired World Champ."