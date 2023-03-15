Entertainment Sports 'Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Reveals He Was Saved from Crash by NFL Player K.J. Osborn: 'Forever Grateful' Nelson Thomas thanked K.J. Osborn and three others for saving him from a fiery car crash on March 5 By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 03:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: MTV; Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Nelson Thomas, a reality TV personality and star of MTV's The Challenge, has been identified as the driver whom Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn and three other good Samaritans rescued earlier this month. On Tuesday, Thomas, who was involved in a fiery car crash in Austin, Texas, on March 5, tweeted photos from his hospital bed that showed his extensive injuries. In his post, Thomas thanked Osborn and the group for saving his life that night. "I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank kJ: @kj_osborn_ @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue," he said in the tweet. "I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita, and Arthur for pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine." Vikings Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car in 'Life or Death' Incident "Words can't explain how grateful I am to be alive," Thomas added. "God is truly great, and he has you in his hands no matter who you are. I'm in high spirits and getting stronger. This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends, and family please keep me in your prayers." The graphic photographs revealed some of Thomas' injuries, including a large gash on his ankle and forearm. In a recent interview with NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Osborn shared the details of the dramatic rescue. He explained that he was in an Uber with his driver when they saw flames on the side of the road. Without hesitation, they ran towards the burning car to help free a trapped driver, later identified as Thomas. L: Caption . PHOTO: KJ Osborn/Twitter R: Caption . PHOTO: KJ Osborn/Twitter "We didn't know if this car was going to blow up, so that's when I picked him up. He's bleeding, his blood is on me, I carry him maybe 10 or 15 yards," Osborn recalled. Coach Rescues Swimmer After Athlete Faints in Pool During World Championships Osborn said he was not prepared for the pressure of the "life and death" situation. "We're professional athletes, but you know, I'm a regular person just like anybody else. That wasn't a game, this is life. This was life or death," Osborn said. RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Calls Son Jack the 'Best Son a Dad Could Ever Hope For' as They Bond on Ski Trip: Photo According to Osborn, Thomas was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and didn't appear to have serious injuries. He told Good Morning Football that he plans to meet up with Thomas, along with the fellow rescuers.