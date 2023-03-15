'Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Reveals He Was Saved from Crash by NFL Player K.J. Osborn: 'Forever Grateful'

Nelson Thomas, a reality TV personality and star of MTV's The Challenge, has been identified as the driver whom Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn and three other good Samaritans rescued earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Thomas, who was involved in a fiery car crash in Austin, Texas, on March 5, tweeted photos from his hospital bed that showed his extensive injuries.

In his post, Thomas thanked Osborn and the group for saving his life that night.

"I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank kJ: @kj_osborn_ @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue," he said in the tweet. "I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita, and Arthur for pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine."

"Words can't explain how grateful I am to be alive," Thomas added. "God is truly great, and he has you in his hands no matter who you are. I'm in high spirits and getting stronger. This will be a long road to recovery but to my fans, friends, and family please keep me in your prayers."

The graphic photographs revealed some of Thomas' injuries, including a large gash on his ankle and forearm.

In a recent interview with NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Osborn shared the details of the dramatic rescue.

He explained that he was in an Uber with his driver when they saw flames on the side of the road. Without hesitation, they ran towards the burning car to help free a trapped driver, later identified as Thomas.

"We didn't know if this car was going to blow up, so that's when I picked him up. He's bleeding, his blood is on me, I carry him maybe 10 or 15 yards," Osborn recalled.

Osborn said he was not prepared for the pressure of the "life and death" situation.

"We're professional athletes, but you know, I'm a regular person just like anybody else. That wasn't a game, this is life. This was life or death," Osborn said.

According to Osborn, Thomas was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and didn't appear to have serious injuries.

He told Good Morning Football that he plans to meet up with Thomas, along with the fellow rescuers.