Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Says He Lived in the Cincinnati Bengals' Stadium for 2 Years

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson shared a surprising fact about his first two years in the league.

Johnson, 45, told host Shannon Sharpe that he lived inside the Bengals stadium for two years when he first started playing for the Cincinnati team. The former Bengal explained that the stadium had everything he needed, and that saving money on living expenses was important to him.

"You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn't want to spend no money," Johnson said on the show.

He continued: "What's the point? Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility? Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What's the point? I was so locked in. It wasn't about having my own space."

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

Johnson said that during his third season with the team, Bengals then-head coach Marvin Lewis told him it was time to get his own place. "That's when Marvin [Lewis] came in and said, 'It's time for you to be responsible. Spread your wings. Get your own place,'" said Johnson.

"I moved right down the street. One little bedroom," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Benjamin Solomon/Getty

Johnson also told Sharpe he saved the money he earned from his NFL contract by flying Spirit Airlines and wearing fake jewelry. "I got to a point in my career," said Johnson, where his "name meant more than anything" he could purchase.

"I never bought real anything when I was playing," Johnson said of the jewelry and watches he wore during his time in the league. "Everybody's caught up in image and looking a certain way and being rich," he explained.

Johnson was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the league's 2001 draft. He played for the team as a wide receiver until his retirement in 2012.