Denver Broncos' Backup Quarterback Chad Kelly Charged with First-Degree Criminal Trespassing

Chad Kelly has been arrested and charged for entering a couple’s home in Englewood, Colorado.

The Broncos backup quarterback, 24, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing, according to a statement from the Englewood Police Department. The Police Department also released the arrest affidavit, which was shared online by BSN Denver reporter Ryan Koenigsberg.

Kelly, who is the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, allegedly entered a residence on the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street “uninvited and sat on a couch by a woman who was holding a child and mumbled to her incoherently,” according to the affidavit. Then, a male in the residence “confronted Kelly in the living room and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube in the upper back as he kicked [Kelly] out of the residence.”

The NFL star had fled the scene before the police arrived but authorities later found him inside of a black car at the nearby Gothic Theatre, which is approximately a block away from the residence. Kelly was transported to the Arapahoe County jail.

Chad Kelly Jack Dempsey/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hours later, Kelly posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail, according to a tweet from Rob McCallum, spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Branch.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning,” the Broncos said in a statement obtained by multiple local outlets. “Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

The Broncos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Broncos icon and current general manager John Elway also spoke out about Kelly’s incident. “We’re obviously very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation that he’s put himself into,” he told local radio station AM 760. “The charges are very, very serious, and we understand that … we will look into this, and then make a decision as we go.”

This is not Kelly’s first run-in with the law.

In December 2014, he was arrested on charges of trying to fight nightclub bouncers and police officers after he and a friend refused to leave a bar in Buffalo, New York, according to USA Today.

Earlier that same year, Kelly was dismissed from the Clemson University football team, as reported by local news outlet Fox31.

“He has had a pattern of behavior that is not consistent with the values of our program,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said when Kelly was dismissed from the team at the time. “I hope he will mature and grow from this and become the man and player I know he can be. I wish him nothing but the best in the future academically and athletically.”

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court for an advisement hearing on Wednesday at the Arapahoe County Justice Center. It is unclear if Kelly has obtained an attorney.