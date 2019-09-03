Minor League Baseball Player Chace Numata Dies After Skateboarding Accident: He 'Was Beloved'

Image zoom Elsa/Getty

Chace Numata, a minor league baseball player, has died after a skateboarding accident, the Erie SeaWolves confirmed in a press release.

Numata, 27, died on Monday, his family confirmed. According to GoErie.com, Numata was found on the ground, bleeding from the head by police early last Friday morning in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania.

Police said that surveillance video from security cameras in the area showed Numata on a motorized skateboard before he fell down, according to GoErie.com. Numata was hospitalized, where he later died.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Numata Ohana announces that Chace Kekoa Kenji Numata, our beloved son, brother, and a friend to all, has passed away on September 2nd, 2019,” the Numata family said in a statement released by the SeaWolves. “Chace was a 27 year old, switch-hitting catcher from Pearl City, Hawaii that was blessed with the opportunity to professionally play the sport he loved for the Phillies, Yankees, and Tigers organizations for over ten seasons.”

Continued the statement, “Everyone who was around Chace knew there was never a stranger in the room when he was there. It didn’t matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed. His smile was contagious, unrelenting, and never-ending, while his personality could light up any environment he would be in.”

The family thanked fans for their prayers.

The Tigers — an affiliate team for the SeaWolves — also issued a statement, saying the organization is “deeply saddened” over the catcher’s death.

“Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our Major League club through all levels of our player development system,” said the team. “He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

SeaWolves team owner, Fernando Aguirre, further said that the AA team was “heartbroken” by Numata’s death, who he called a “leader” and “outstanding teammate.”