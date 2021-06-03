“Purchasing a ticket does not buy you a free pass for obnoxious, racist or assaultive behavior,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said

Celtics Fan Who Allegedly Threw Bottle at Kyrie Irving Banned from Arena, Facing Up to 10 Years in Prison

A fan in Boston Celtics jersey has been charged with assault and battery with a dangers weapon, after allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle at Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving at Sunday's playoff game..

Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Massachusetts, was arraigned on Wednesday and "ordered to stay away from TD Garden," a press release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated.

The felony charge could result in up to 10 years in prison, up to a $5,000 fine, or a combination of prison time and a fine if found guilty, per the Law Offices of Stephen Neyman.

Neyman is representing Buckley, but did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment. TMZ reported, however, that Buckley has pleaded not guilty.

2021 NBA All Star Players Kyrie Irving | Credit: NBAE/Getty

Buckley had been arrested by Boston police following the alleged incident, which was caught on camera and shared to social media.

According to the footage, an item was tossed at Irving as he exited the TD Garden arena, where the Nets scored a 141-126 victory over the Celtics.

The college student was released after posting a $500 bail and is expected to return to court on August 5, according to the District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins reprimanded the behavior for being seemingly racist.

"No one who would take these types of actions has any business identifying themselves as fans of the game," Rollins said in the press release. "Purchasing a ticket does not buy you a free pass for obnoxious, racist or assaultive behavior. The cost of admission affords you the privilege of attending the game. The cost of abusing that privilege through criminal behavior is prosecution."

She continued, "Imagine if a stranger showed up at your job and threw a water bottle at your head."

"We have mandated civility and sportsmanship in all youth sports, yet condone profanity-laced chants and a 'Shut Up and Dribble' mentality for certain professional sports and athletes?" Rollins questioned. "There is a growing and disturbing trend in the NBA of players being physically and verbally assaulted with profanity and blatantly racist statements. That behavior is completely unacceptable."

Cole Buckley Celtics Fan | Credit: Jim Davis/Getty

During Buckley's arraignment, Rollins told the defendant, "It is not lost on me, that he chose to do this in a sport that is overwhelmingly black men. We have not charged him with a race-based hate crime, or a civil rights violation, but you don't get to behave this way," WCVB Boston reported.

Irving spoke about the alleged incident after the game and told the press that "underlying racism" was to blame.

Throughout the game, Irving — who left the Celtics two seasons ago — was often booed by fans.

"It's unfortunate that sports has come to a lot of this kind of crossroad where you're seeing a lot of old ways come up," the guard said. "It's been that way in history in terms of entertainment and performers and sports for a long period of time. It's just underlying racism and treating people like they're in a human zoo – throwing stuff at people, saying things. There's a certain point where it gets to be too much."

Before his return to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the playoffs, Irving voiced his concern about potentially being a target of hate. He previously played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019, signing a four-year contract with the Nets in 2019.

"I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there's no belligerence or racism going on — subtle racism," Irving told ESPN last week. "People yelling s--- from the crowd, but even if it is, it's part of the nature of the game and we're just going to focus on what we can control."

Meanwhile, there have been a growing number of incidents reported of fans acting inappropriately towards players.

The New York Times reports that fans have been banned indefinitely for spitting at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, using inappropriate language at Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant's family, and most recently, throwing popcorn on Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook.

Last week, the NBA released a statement telling spectators it is "critical" to show respect to players and officials, while sharing the organization's fan code of conduct which the league said "will be vigorously enforced" moving forward, according to USA Today. The National Basketball Players Association also followed up with a statement of its own about the recent events.