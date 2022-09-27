Celtics Players Learned of Ime Udoka's Suspension on Twitter, Say 'It's Been Hell for Us'

"I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. It's just something unfortunate that has happened to him," point guard Marcus Smart told reporters on Monday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 01:36 PM
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Boston Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown addressed the ongoing "hell" their team is dealing with following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka.

Less than a week after the Celtics suspended Udoka following allegations he violated team policy, players spoke to reporters about the situation during the league's annual media day.

Jayson Tatum, the 24-year-old Celtics star, told Jared Weiss of The Athletic that he and teammates learned of Udoka's suspension "on Twitter, like everybody else."

Tatum also said, "It's just an unfortunate situation, all things considered. Nobody expected this coming into the season. We were all caught off guard by everything," per USA Today.

BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's been hell for us," added point guard Marcus Smart. The 28-year-old reigning Defensive Player of the Year told reporter Jared Weiss that the timing of Udoka's suspension was especially difficult for the team to navigate. "It happened in a time that we didn't have any time to understand everything before media day...we just found out like you guys did, so we're doing our best to cope."

Udoka, 45, allegedly had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman on the team's staff, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Smart said that despite the reports, "Nobody died, so we didn't lose anything," he said.

"I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. It's just something unfortunate that has happened to him. It doesn't take away anything from him as a coach, from how he turned this team around."

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics

Udoka has only coached one season in Boston, making his suspension an even greater challenge for the team to overcome this season. Jaylen Brown told Weiss that not having Udoka, "definitely puts" the team's "leadership to the test." Brown explained, "Not just mine, but all of ours. Obviously, things have not gone the way we expect it, but that's life. We just have to move on."

According to Weiss, both Tatum and Brown have not spoken to the head coach since his suspension. "No conversations as far as me on my end," said Brown. "Initial reactions, we were all shocked what was going on, a little confused, but a lot of the information wasn't being shared with us or members of the team, so you can't really comment on it."

The NBA team announced that they had suspended Udoka, who was named the Celtics' head coach in June 2021, in an official statement on Twitter Thursday.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Maddie Malhotra/Getty

"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies," the statement reads. "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately."

An affair between the engaged head coach and the staffer is considered a violation of team guidelines, ESPN, who was first to report the news, said, and updates on the disciplinary action could arrive as soon as Thursday. Udoka has been with Fatal Affair actress Nia Long since they met in 2010. The two share a 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday, and confirmed their engagement in May 2015.

Related Articles
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka Reacts to Boston Celtics Suspension After Alleged Affair: 'I Accept the Team's Decision'
BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Celtics Owner Says Ime Udoka's Suspension Is 'Well-Warranted and Appropriate' After Alleged Affair
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Celtics' Brad Stevens Blasts Social Media for Speculating About Women in Alleged Ime Udoka Affair
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Faces Suspension After Alleged Affair with Staffer
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline
Lebron James
LeBron James, Chris Paul 'Horrified' by Robert Sarver Report: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long Dances in Celebration as Her Fiancé and Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Reaches NBA Finals
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver for 1 Year Over Racist and Sexist Comments
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
Stephen Curry Says He 'Respects' Celtics Ahead of 2022 NBA Finals, But Confident Warriors 'Can Win'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Chet Holmgren poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Chet Holmgren Says He Feels a 'Sense of Helplessness' Amidst 'Terrible' Brittney Griner Case
Deshaun Watson
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended for 11 Games, Fined $5M by NFL Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games for Sexual Misconduct Accusations: Reports
ephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images); Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Defeat Boston Celtics to Win 2022 NBA Finals
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson Apologizes to 'All the Women I Have Impacted' Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations