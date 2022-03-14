Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and Other Celebs React to His Un-Retirement: 'The GOAT Is Back'

Tom Brady will always have the support of his fans — and fellow stars.

After the quarterback, 44, revealed on Sunday that he will no longer be retiring from the NFL, a reversal of a decision he made last month, many of Brady's fans reacted to surprising news with support.

Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan — with whom he shares oldest son John "Jack" Edward, 14 — was among those to comment on the news on social media, writing an Instagram post for the athlete.

"Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays," Moynahan, 50, wrote alongside a screenshot of a CNN article announcing Brady's decision. "Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!"

Alongside his announcement, Brady shared two photos: one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers linemen, and another of his family — wife Gisele Bündchen, and kids Vivian Lake, 9, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Jack.

In the comment section, the iconic athlete was met with support from various famous faces.

"The GOAT is back! 🐐," wrote golf star Bryson DeChambeau, referring to the "Greatest of All Time" term often used to describe those who excel in their field.

French Montana expressed similar sentiments in his own comment, writing, "Hannnnnnn the 🐐 💪🏽," as Big Sean added a single goat emoji.

"Well this REALLY improved my mood," Erin Andrews said as Hugh Jackman commented, "Yesssss LFG!"

Bündchen, 41, meanwhile, wrote, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs! 🔥," while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the team Brady will be playing for once again — added: "Welcome back, Tampa Tom 😎🌴."

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was also obviously excited about getting his star athlete back. He wrote in a statement shared on the team's Instagram, "Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around. As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship."

In his Instagram post, Brady reflected on his short retirement, writing, "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands."

"That time will come. But it's not now," he added. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible."

"I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG," Brady then confirmed.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His last two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers, who Brady led to his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.