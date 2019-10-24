Image zoom Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game can be considered a right of passage in Hollywood. Everyone from the Kardashians to Bruce Willis has given their best effort — but there is a certain group of stars who’ve given exceptional performances on the mound.

Simone Biles

The celebrated Olympic gymnast wowed the crowd with an incredible flip before throwing a perfect pitch ahead of the 2019 World Series Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals game.

Kanye and Saint West

The Chicago native and his then-2-year-old son Saint each took turns throwing their first pitches before the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs faced off in 2018.

Chrissy Teigen

The model and mom of two showed off her mean fastball at Dodger Stadium in 2014.

Luna Stephens

Then in 2017, 1-year old Luna got her chance on the mound. Supported by her mom Teigen and dad, John Legend, Luna gave her best effort — and it’s truly adorable.

Bill Murray

Leave it to the actor-comedian to put his own twist on his ceremonial pitch. Murray faked out the Chicago Cubs crowd by pausing before heading to the mound, only to jet off in a full-out sprint around the bases and then slide into home plate. The spectacle prepped the excited crowd to then cheer for him as he threw his pitch.

Russell Wilson

Sure, he can throw a football — but can he work his magic with a baseball? Wilson, who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and married to singer Ciara, proved that his impressive athleticism can shine with any sport. To be fair, he’s dabbled in baseball before.

President George W. Bush

Ahead of game three of the 2001 World Series, President Bush threw a perfect strike across the plate and walked away like a boss.

Baby T-Rex

Remember that time a life-size baby T-Rex from the arena show Walking with Dinosaurs threw the first pitch with his mouth at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres? The terrifying, life-like creature’s attempt wasn’t half bad, considering his short arms would’ve made his aim much worse.

Bill Nye

The star made science guys proud with his terrific toss at the Seattle Mariners’ former home of Safeco Field in 2013.

Sarah Silverman

This comedian’s got an arm! Silverman donned a Toronto Blue Jays uniform in 2013 and threw a pitch so nice she had to end it with a glove drop.

Mike Tyson

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion threw a perfect strike but couldn’t leave the mound without pretending to bite off Tony Sanchez of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ear. Good thing Tyson was in a joking mood that day.

Jamie Foxx

The star aimed his pitch so well the Phillies catcher didn’t even have to move. He sings, he acts, he’s hilarious and he can throw? What can’t Foxx do?

Tim McGraw

The country singer is another example of someone with way too much talent: His flawless strike proves he can do just about anything.

Rebel Wilson

The actress added a little kick to her first attempt, and now we believe she’d be amazing in a remake of A League of Their Own.

Jeff Bridges

First, the mitt on his head … then, a fake-out underhand throw. Fans were eating Bridges‘ pre-pitch antics up as he teased the crowd before throwing a high pitch across the plate.

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis

Throwing a ball is hard and it takes a lot out of you. Just ask comedians Ferrell and Galifianakis, who had one of Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizzas delivered to them in the middle of their Chicago Cubs pitch performances.