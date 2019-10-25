Here Are the Stars Cheering on the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in the World Series

The beloved science guy has been a fan of the Nationals since the team began its tenure in Washington, D.C., in 2005. Of his fandom, Nye told the Washington Post 10 years back, “Now, I’ve lived in Seattle, and I’ve lived in Los Angeles. I’m a Mariners fan, and I’m a Dodger fan. But deep down I’m a Nationals fan, since I grew up in Washington. And there’s nothing you can do about that.”

And back in 2013, Nye threw out the first pitch at the Nationals game.