Here Are the Stars Cheering on the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in the World Series

Nationals: Bill Nye
The beloved science guy has been a fan of the Nationals since the team began its tenure in Washington, D.C., in 2005. Of his fandom, Nye told the Washington Post 10 years back, “Now, I’ve lived in Seattle, and I’ve lived in Los Angeles. I’m a Mariners fan, and I’m a Dodger fan. But deep down I’m a Nationals fan, since I grew up in Washington. And there’s nothing you can do about that.”
And back in 2013, Nye threw out the first pitch at the Nationals game.
Nationals: Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader McConnell is one of many D.C. politicians who root for the local team. According to the Associated Press, McConnell has said that the only thing he and his predecessor across the aisle, former Sen. Harry Reid, could literally only agree on one topicL the team.
Nationals: Chuck Todd
Meet the Press host Todd’s ties to the nation’s capital are obvious, but he really owes his love of the team to his son.
“I have shifted all Nats now cause my son is into it,” Todd told NBC Sports, noting that he’s a season ticket holder.
Nationals: Jon Bernthal
The Punisher star Bernthal is clearly a Nationals fan, if his social media is any indication. In the lead-up to the series, Bernthal — who grew up in a D.C. suburb — was tweeting up a storm about the team, writing on Oct. 15, “How. Bout. Them. Nats!!!!!!!”
Astros: Travis Scott
The superstar rapper hails from Houston, and is such a big fan of the team that he released an exclusive New Era hat collaboration with the Astros this year.
Astros: Simone Biles
The celebrated Olympic gymnast — who grew up in Texas — wowed the crowd with an incredible flip before throwing a perfect pitch ahead of Game 1 of the Series.
Astros: Dennis Quaid
Quaid, who recently got engaged, is a Houston native, and a big baseball fan — he grew up playing little league, and has portrayed more than one baseball player on the big screen.
Astros: Kate Upton
Upton’s ties to the Astros are obvious — her husband Justin Verlander is one of the team’s pitchers. Upton was in the crowd as the Astros made it to the series, and shared her excitement with some proud snaps on social media.
Astros: Matthew McConaughey
The Oscar-winning actor hails from the Lone Star state, and is a well known fan of the team. He’s often been spotted among the crowd.
Astros: Former President George W. Bush
The 41st president of the United States was raised in Texas, before becoming governor of the state in 1995. His father, though, was the true fan of the Astros, up until former President George H.W. Bush’s death last year.