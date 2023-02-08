2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday

From Miles Teller and Brad Pitt to Paul Rudd and Pink, find out which teams these stars are rooting for at Super Bowl LVII

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on February 8, 2023 03:57 PM
01 of 28

Miles Teller

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We wouldn't be surprised if Miles Teller breaks out his Philadelphia Eagles helmet signed by Brian Dawkins to fully support his team this weekend.

"Philly fans aren't known for being subtle," the actor — who also stars in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial alongside his wife, Keleigh Sperry — told PEOPLE.

02 of 28

Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/Getty

A Kansas City native, Paul Rudd has never made his love for the Chiefs a secret, and this year, he hopes to be in the stands cheering for his team no matter how badly the game wrecks his nervous system.

"I'm hoping that I can see it in person," he told PEOPLE, before admitting, "Although watching that game is very stressful."

He continued, "It's always tough when you have a real vested interest. Unless it's a total blowout, but I'm really hoping that they win. I just want to be elated at the end of the game."

03 of 28

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart on the sideline during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Kevin Hart's love for his hometown is just as famous as his comedy, so it's no surprise that the Think Like a Man actor is a die-hard Eagles fan.

"It feels amazing," Hart told PEOPLE of the Eagles making the Super Bowl.

He continued, "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

04 of 28

Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If you've ever watched Ted Lasso you know the famed show is filled with Kansas references, all thanks to Jason Sudeikis, who is not only a native of the Sunflower State, but a ride-or-die Chiefs fan.

05 of 28

Pink

P!NK, Celeb Who Are Football Super Bowl Fans
P!NK/Instagram

"Eagles!!!!!!!! Philly!!!!!!! Last time y'all won I was there! Bring it home!!!!!!!" the singer exclaimed on Twitter the night the Eagles qualified for Super Bowl LVII.

Pink sang the national anthem when the team won in 2018.

06 of 28

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert, Celeb Who Are Football Super Bowl Fans;
Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Texas native Miranda Lambert's home team, the Dallas Cowboys, didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year. But, she'll be rooting for fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, she wrote on Instagram.

07 of 28

Meek Mill

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, Eagles Fans
Philadelphia Eagles/Instagram

Another noted Philly native, Meek Mill's song "Dreams & Nightmares" is currently the Eagles' team anthem.

08 of 28

Heidi Gardner

Heidi Gardner, Celeb Who Are Football Super Bowl Fans
Heidi Gardner/Instagram

A lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, SNL star Heidi Gardner wrote an open letter to the team on Instagram when they made it to the Super Bowl.

"Dear Chiefs. I can't believe you're in the Super Bowl! I've waited for this day to come for my whole life. You've brought me so much joy. It's been so fun to watch you play every Sunday," she wrote in part.

"Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends. You've given me so many smiles. So much adrenaline and excitement. You make me scream stuff I didn't know I had inside. But my favorite thing to yell at the tv when you play, no matter what the score is is, "I love you Chiefs!" And it's true," she dotted.

09 of 28

Bradley Cooper

Actor Bradley Cooper watches from the owners box during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023.
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Perhaps no one was more hooked on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots championship game than Bradley Cooper in 2018.

This year, we're crossing our fingers that the Philadelphia-born actor will make an appearance and enthusiastically root for his favorite team again.

"We're usually the team nobody likes," the actor and self-described "Philly guy" told fans in a video last October. "We've gotten used to that chip on our shoulder."

10 of 28

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet Kansas City Fan
Eric Stonestreet/Instagram

Needless to say, Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet will be bringing all the bells and whistles to support the Chiefs.

"I've been a Chiefs fan through all of it, even when we weren't as good as we are now," he told PEOPLE last year. "I'm dedicated."

11 of 28

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, Eagles Fans
Philadelphia Eagles/Instagram

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting quite a lot this year: the lovebirds will soon become first-time parents to a baby boy, and, if they have anything to do with it, their fave team, the Eagles, will be taking home the Super Bowl W.

It seems Jackson's love for the team has rubbed off on the Nope actress, as he has quite a few photos of himself donning Eagles gear throughout his Instagram page.

For his birthday earlier this year, Palmer took her beau to watch the Eagles play — and even introduced her man to Jalen Hurts. "My favorite team w/ my favorite person. Best Birthday Ever," he wrote on an Instagram post of their date night.

12 of 28

Kevin Richardson

Kevin Richardson, Celeb Who Are Football Super Bowl Fans
Kevin Richardson/Instagram

Though he's from Kentucky, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson's wife is from Kansas City, so he's down for the Chiefs for life.

"I married a Kansas City girl," he told KSHB 41, a Kansas City news station.

"I grew up in Kentucky so I didn't have a pro-football team to root for so I just started rooting for my favorite players," he explained.

"It started with Terry Bradshaw, then Joe Montana and when he left San Francisco to come to Kansas City, that's when we started dating ... and I've been a fan ever since."

13 of 28

Will Smith

Actor Will Smith introduces Alcia Keys on the field before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

"In west Philadelphia born and raised," Will Smith sang in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, and he has been riding hard for his city since. When the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2018, he even shared a brief poem for them on Facebook: "Dear Philadelphia Eagles, Roses are red, Violets are blue, I think it's time for a Super Bowl title, What about you?"

14 of 28

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle, Celeb Who Are Football Super Bowl Fans
Rob Riggle/Instagram

"Congratulations @chiefs on another AFC Championship!!! I'm so proud of you guy!!! #lovekansascity #superbowl2023 #amazinggame," Rob Riggle captioned this animated photo on his Instagram.

15 of 28

Questlove

Questlove of the Roots perform during halftime of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty

Also from Philadelphia, Questlove of the Roots performed during halftime of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

16 of 28

Sylvester Stallone

Owner Jeffrey Lurie (L) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sylvester Stallone (R) pose for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers on December 4, 2006 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 27-24.
Drew Hallowell/Getty

Sylvester Stallone is practically a superhero in the city of Philadelphia. Not only is it the famed setting of his Rocky (and now Creed) franchise, but the actor also has a statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. So, supporting the Eagles is a no-brainer for the Oscar winner.

17 of 28

Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt puts on a Kansas City Chiefs hat at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Born in Missouri, Brad Pitt showed some hometown pride by rocking a Kansas City Chiefs cap at the SAG Awards in 2021. The hat was a gift from a fan, as the Chiefs had beaten the Tennessee Titans on the previous Sunday.

18 of 28

Quinta Brunson and the Cast of 'Abbott Elementary'

Because she's from Philly, Abbott Elementary creator and writer Quinta Brunson always sprinkles pieces of her home team into her hit show.

19 of 28

Melissa Etheridge

Recording artist Melissa Etheridge performs the national anthem prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/Getty

Melissa Etheridge made no bones about who she was supporting at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017.

20 of 28

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: 'Fly Eagles Fly'
Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

It's a family affair for Today's Savannah Guthrie, who shared this adorable picture of her family at the Eagles game on Jan. 29 with the caption, "fly eagles fly!!!"

21 of 28

Henry Winkler

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP/Shutterstock (13631838aj) Actor Henry Winkler, left, speaks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to an NFL football game between Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif Chiefs Chargers Football, Inglewood, United States - 20 Nov 2022
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP/Shutterstock

Henry Winkler is as much of a Chiefs Kingdom symbol as Mahomes' mohawk. In fact, The Fonz voiced and starred in a Chiefs promotional video posted on the team's official Instagram.

22 of 28

Lil Uzi Vert

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert runs out of the tunnel with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Rapper and Philly native Lil Uzi Vert had the honor of running out of the tunnel with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29.

23 of 28

The Cast of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

We're sure it'll be even sunnier for series stars like Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito if the birds bring the big trophy home.

24 of 28

Kelly Ripa

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Though she hasn't shared her excitement about the 2023 Super Bowl just yet, Kelly Ripa was thrilled over the Eagles' 2018 appearance, donning green heels on her talk show and recounting her favorite Eagles green outfit from childhood.

25 of 28

Tina Fey

Tina Fey
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

In 2018, Upper Darby native Tina Fey put a spin on her Eagles fandom in a Revolutionary-era SNL sketch about the big game — whipping out her accent (and hoagies!) in a moment that had Pete Davidson cracking up.

26 of 28

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill NFL
Henry Cavill/instagram

In a 2018 interview with Rich Eisen, Superman star Henry Cavill said that as a Brit in America, "I realized I had to pick a team. I said to myself, 'Superman is from Kansas.' It just made sense to me."

27 of 28

Jill Biden

FLOTUS Jill Biden, Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Perhaps the White House will be aglow in green on Sunday night as First Lady Jill Biden cheers on "my Eagles," as she called them in a 2022 tweet following her visit to a game for the Cancer Moonshot.

28 of 28

Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe NFL
Ryan Phillippe/instagram

Ryan Phillippe, who was born and raised in Delaware, spoke to USA Today about his pride for the Eagles in 2016.

"I think that does mean passion," he said. "The whole city and the Eagles fans in that area really wear their emotions to the game. I remember growing up, even though I wanted the Eagles to win personally. I wanted them to win more because I knew my dad would be in a bad mood for the next few days."

His son with ex Reese Witherspoon, Deacon, is now a fan himself, too.

"I tried to give him a way out, he was in born in Los Angeles. I said, 'Son you don't have to bear the burden of failure that comes along with being an Eagles fan,' " Phillippe said. "But he said, 'No Dad I'm an Eagles fan' and he loves them."

Related Articles
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Paul Rudd Says Watching Chiefs in Super Bowl Will Be 'Stressful' but Hopes to 'Be Elated at the End'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images); Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears looks on in the first half during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Celebrates That Her Brother Robert Quinn Is Headed to Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
brock purdy, tom brady
49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Superbowl Party Supplies
Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Super Bowl Party — and It's All on Amazon
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a 29-17 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 03, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts React to Being First Black Quarterbacks to Face Off at a Super Bowl: 'History'
Danny McBride attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Danny McBride Says His House is Divided for Super Bowl: 'I Might Just Be Managing the Peace'