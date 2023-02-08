2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday

01 of 28 Miles Teller Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic We wouldn't be surprised if Miles Teller breaks out his Philadelphia Eagles helmet signed by Brian Dawkins to fully support his team this weekend. "Philly fans aren't known for being subtle," the actor — who also stars in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial alongside his wife, Keleigh Sperry — told PEOPLE.

02 of 28 Paul Rudd Jamie Squire/Getty A Kansas City native, Paul Rudd has never made his love for the Chiefs a secret, and this year, he hopes to be in the stands cheering for his team no matter how badly the game wrecks his nervous system. "I'm hoping that I can see it in person," he told PEOPLE, before admitting, "Although watching that game is very stressful." He continued, "It's always tough when you have a real vested interest. Unless it's a total blowout, but I'm really hoping that they win. I just want to be elated at the end of the game."

03 of 28 Kevin Hart Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Kevin Hart's love for his hometown is just as famous as his comedy, so it's no surprise that the Think Like a Man actor is a die-hard Eagles fan. "It feels amazing," Hart told PEOPLE of the Eagles making the Super Bowl. He continued, "This is my second Super Bowl with the Eagles. During my time on this earth, if I can get two wins out of it, that's even bigger. My fingers are crossed, all superstition is kicked in and I would love to come home with another win. That would put me on cloud nine."

04 of 28 Jason Sudeikis Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports If you've ever watched Ted Lasso you know the famed show is filled with Kansas references, all thanks to Jason Sudeikis, who is not only a native of the Sunflower State, but a ride-or-die Chiefs fan.

05 of 28 Pink P!NK/Instagram "Eagles!!!!!!!! Philly!!!!!!! Last time y'all won I was there! Bring it home!!!!!!!" the singer exclaimed on Twitter the night the Eagles qualified for Super Bowl LVII. Pink sang the national anthem when the team won in 2018.

06 of 28 Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert/Instagram Texas native Miranda Lambert's home team, the Dallas Cowboys, didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year. But, she'll be rooting for fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, she wrote on Instagram.

07 of 28 Meek Mill Philadelphia Eagles/Instagram Another noted Philly native, Meek Mill's song "Dreams & Nightmares" is currently the Eagles' team anthem.

08 of 28 Heidi Gardner Heidi Gardner/Instagram A lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, SNL star Heidi Gardner wrote an open letter to the team on Instagram when they made it to the Super Bowl. "Dear Chiefs. I can't believe you're in the Super Bowl! I've waited for this day to come for my whole life. You've brought me so much joy. It's been so fun to watch you play every Sunday," she wrote in part. "Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends. You've given me so many smiles. So much adrenaline and excitement. You make me scream stuff I didn't know I had inside. But my favorite thing to yell at the tv when you play, no matter what the score is is, "I love you Chiefs!" And it's true," she dotted.

09 of 28 Bradley Cooper Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Perhaps no one was more hooked on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots championship game than Bradley Cooper in 2018. This year, we're crossing our fingers that the Philadelphia-born actor will make an appearance and enthusiastically root for his favorite team again. "We're usually the team nobody likes," the actor and self-described "Philly guy" told fans in a video last October. "We've gotten used to that chip on our shoulder."

10 of 28 Eric Stonestreet Eric Stonestreet/Instagram Needless to say, Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet will be bringing all the bells and whistles to support the Chiefs. "I've been a Chiefs fan through all of it, even when we weren't as good as we are now," he told PEOPLE last year. "I'm dedicated."

11 of 28 Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Philadelphia Eagles/Instagram Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting quite a lot this year: the lovebirds will soon become first-time parents to a baby boy, and, if they have anything to do with it, their fave team, the Eagles, will be taking home the Super Bowl W. It seems Jackson's love for the team has rubbed off on the Nope actress, as he has quite a few photos of himself donning Eagles gear throughout his Instagram page. For his birthday earlier this year, Palmer took her beau to watch the Eagles play — and even introduced her man to Jalen Hurts. "My favorite team w/ my favorite person. Best Birthday Ever," he wrote on an Instagram post of their date night.

12 of 28 Kevin Richardson Kevin Richardson/Instagram Though he's from Kentucky, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson's wife is from Kansas City, so he's down for the Chiefs for life. "I married a Kansas City girl," he told KSHB 41, a Kansas City news station. "I grew up in Kentucky so I didn't have a pro-football team to root for so I just started rooting for my favorite players," he explained. "It started with Terry Bradshaw, then Joe Montana and when he left San Francisco to come to Kansas City, that's when we started dating ... and I've been a fan ever since."

13 of 28 Will Smith Jed Jacobsohn/Getty "In west Philadelphia born and raised," Will Smith sang in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, and he has been riding hard for his city since. When the Eagles went to the Super Bowl in 2018, he even shared a brief poem for them on Facebook: "Dear Philadelphia Eagles, Roses are red, Violets are blue, I think it's time for a Super Bowl title, What about you?"

14 of 28 Rob Riggle Rob Riggle/Instagram "Congratulations @chiefs on another AFC Championship!!! I'm so proud of you guy!!! #lovekansascity #superbowl2023 #amazinggame," Rob Riggle captioned this animated photo on his Instagram.

15 of 28 Questlove Mitchell Leff/Getty Also from Philadelphia, Questlove of the Roots performed during halftime of the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

16 of 28 Sylvester Stallone Drew Hallowell/Getty Sylvester Stallone is practically a superhero in the city of Philadelphia. Not only is it the famed setting of his Rocky (and now Creed) franchise, but the actor also has a statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. So, supporting the Eagles is a no-brainer for the Oscar winner.

17 of 28 Brad Pitt Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Born in Missouri, Brad Pitt showed some hometown pride by rocking a Kansas City Chiefs cap at the SAG Awards in 2021. The hat was a gift from a fan, as the Chiefs had beaten the Tennessee Titans on the previous Sunday.

18 of 28 Quinta Brunson and the Cast of 'Abbott Elementary' Because she's from Philly, Abbott Elementary creator and writer Quinta Brunson always sprinkles pieces of her home team into her hit show.

19 of 28 Melissa Etheridge Jamie Squire/Getty Melissa Etheridge made no bones about who she was supporting at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017.

20 of 28 Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie/Instagram It's a family affair for Today's Savannah Guthrie, who shared this adorable picture of her family at the Eagles game on Jan. 29 with the caption, "fly eagles fly!!!"

21 of 28 Henry Winkler Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP/Shutterstock Henry Winkler is as much of a Chiefs Kingdom symbol as Mahomes' mohawk. In fact, The Fonz voiced and starred in a Chiefs promotional video posted on the team's official Instagram.

22 of 28 Lil Uzi Vert Kevin Sabitus/Getty Rapper and Philly native Lil Uzi Vert had the honor of running out of the tunnel with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29.

23 of 28 The Cast of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' We're sure it'll be even sunnier for series stars like Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito if the birds bring the big trophy home.

24 of 28 Kelly Ripa Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Though she hasn't shared her excitement about the 2023 Super Bowl just yet, Kelly Ripa was thrilled over the Eagles' 2018 appearance, donning green heels on her talk show and recounting her favorite Eagles green outfit from childhood.

25 of 28 Tina Fey Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty In 2018, Upper Darby native Tina Fey put a spin on her Eagles fandom in a Revolutionary-era SNL sketch about the big game — whipping out her accent (and hoagies!) in a moment that had Pete Davidson cracking up.

26 of 28 Henry Cavill Henry Cavill/instagram In a 2018 interview with Rich Eisen, Superman star Henry Cavill said that as a Brit in America, "I realized I had to pick a team. I said to myself, 'Superman is from Kansas.' It just made sense to me."

27 of 28 Jill Biden Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Perhaps the White House will be aglow in green on Sunday night as First Lady Jill Biden cheers on "my Eagles," as she called them in a 2022 tweet following her visit to a game for the Cancer Moonshot.