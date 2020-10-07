Basketball Stars! The Courtside Celeb Hall of Fame
From Brad Pitt to the Olsens to Spike Lee, these A-listers cheered on their NBA teams from the best seats in the house
Spike Lee
Attending a New York Kicks game means watching the team play — usually while the famed director jumps out of his longtime courtside seat to cheer them on.
Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Friends meets Keeping Up with the Kardashians?
Kardashian West got out of her seat to support sister Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson during a L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game.
Jack Nicholson & Adam Sandler
The die-hard Laker fan and the Sandman shared laughs at the Laker game in 2012.
David Arquette
The actor dressed the part at the LAKE SHOW in 2010.
Side note: We spy funnyman Will Ferrell admiring Arquette's ... enthusiasm.
Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss & Ben Stiller
Swift and Kloss found themselves super-focused at a New York Knicks game while seated next to Stiller and his son Quinlin in 2014.
Brad Pitt, Catherine Keener & Steven Spielberg
When not at the Oscars, Pitt, Keener and Spielberg could be found sitting together at the 2002 NBA Playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and the L.A. Lakers
Ashley & Mary-Kate Olsen
It's double the cheers when the Olsens come through Madison Square Garden to root for the New York Knicks.
Ben Schwartz & Billy Crystal
In L.A., you might find Schwartz and Crystal sitting side-by-side at a Clippers game.
Rihanna
RiRi, who reps LeBron James all day, had a jaw-dropping time at the Golden State Warriors vs. L.A. Lakers game in 2016.
Drake
The rapper is an honorary Toronto Raptors sideline staple. He goes hard for his hometown team and frequently attends their games.
Mindy Kaling
For Kaling, basketball games are the perfect outing for her and her father Avu Chokalingam.
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo
Even when the kiss cam isn't on them, Prinsloo will steal a smooch at the Staples Center.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis
Normally super private, the couple doesn't mind the camera while out at Laker games.
Jack Black
The actor spent quality time with son Samuel in 2017 at the Washington Wizards vs. L.A. Lakers game.
Steven Yeun & Joana Pak
The happy couple spent date night at the Detroit Pistons vs. L.A. Clippers game in 2016.
Jimmy & Kevin Kimmel
The Kimmels — dad Jimmy and son Kevin — look alike and even cheer alike at Laker games, as seen here when the team played the Chicago Bulls in 2016.
Beyoncé, JAY-Z & Kate Middleton
It was a royal affair when the Duchess of Cambridge met the king and queen of music in 2014 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell
The couple sweetly posed back in January at a Laker game, before they got engaged in September.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise
Spotted at a 2017 Detroit Pistons vs. L.A. Lakers game: Holmes and her lookalike daughter Suri.
Chris & Jack Pratt
How cute are the Pratts enjoying popcorn and family time at the L.A. Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in 2017?
Emma Stone & Dave McCary
Another now married couple who were just boyfriend and girlfriend at the Golden State Warriors vs. L.A. Clippers game in 2019. How times have changed!
Denzel & Pauletta Washington
The acting icon and wife Pauletta had a great time sitting courtside at the Sacramento Kings vs. Lakers game in 2017.
Flea & Melody Ehsani
The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist was decked out in Lakers gear alongside wife Ehsani when their team played the Golden State Warriors in 2019.
Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung
The cute couple clapped it up at the Staples Center when the Lakers played the New York Knicks in 2016.
Tom & Connor Cruise
The Cruise men made a very rare appearance during game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals in 2006.
Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish
The Harts showed love at the Staples Center while watching the Lakers play the Atlanta Hawks in 2019.
Idina Menzel & Walker Nathaniel Diggs
Menzel and her son wore L.A. Clippers gear to cheer on their team as they faced the Charlotte Hornets in 2019.
Sean Combs, Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor
Diddy and sons King and Justin watched the NBA All-Star Game in 2015 alongside friendly exes Stiller and Taylor.
Lil Wayne, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Only in L.A. will you find Lil Wayne, Maria Shriver, Chrissy and John sitting together at an event — that event being the 2011 NBA All-Star game. Legendary.
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly
The kiss cam spotted the comedians sitting courtside at the 2011 Western Conference Semifinals, so naturally the two couldn't pass up the opportunity.
The Kardashians
The family — including Kris Jenner, Mason Disick, Khloé, Kourtney and Penelope Disick, seen here — are Team Tristan, and regularly went to see the Cavs play in Cleveland.
Kendall & Kylie Jenner
Sisters Ken and Kylie love basketball games too, especially when they spot themselves on the jumbotron.