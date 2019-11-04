See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon
On your marks! Athletes ran shoulder to shoulder once again for the TCS New York City Marathon's 50th anniversary, following an all-virtual format in 2020. From rock stars to movie stars and more, see which celebrities have hit their stride in the world-famous race through the years
Chelsea Clinton
A first for the first daughter! The She Persisted author achieved a dream by running the city's signature race in 2021 to support the nonprofit City Harvest, and was greeted at the finish line by her proud parents Bill and Hilary Clinton.
Runner's World reports that Chelsea ran under an alias, and finished the race in three hours, 59 minutes.
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark
Is there a medal for cutest couple? The Bachelor Nation loves trained together, the meet marking Adams' first marathon – and Clark's seventh time running the TCS race!
Ahead of the 2021 event, The Bachelorette co-host told PEOPLE her fiancé was "really supportive" of her goals as a first-timer, and the hard work paid off.
Seriously in sync, the couple finished with identical times of 4:40:24.
Matt James & Tyler Cameron
The Bachelor bros and former college football players hit their stride together in 2021, even crossing the finish line with identical times of five hours, 2 minutes.
The best friends ran to support the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, established by Tyler and his brothers to honor their mother, who tragically died of a brain aneurysm in 2020 at the age of 55.
The charity fundraises for college scholarships, and the former Bachelorette contestant told PEOPLE that creating the foundation gave his family "light in a dark time."
"We always say in our family to make mama proud and she helped out with so many charities and nonprofits her whole life," he said.. "To have one of our own, I think she'd be very proud."
Crushed it! James and Cameron posed for a photo at the finish line with James' girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell.
Marcus Mumford
The Mumford & Sons frontman was all smiles after his last lap in 2021, clocking an impressively speedy time of three hours, 52 minutes, and 22 seconds – less than nine-minute mile splits!
Ben Lovett
This band rocked it! The Mumford & Sons musician finished the 2021 marathon in four hours, 19 minutes.
Tiki Barber
Touchdown for Tiki! The former NFL star brought the heat to his seventh New York City Marathon, finishing in four hours, 47 minutes.
Calling the 2021 marathon the "most challenging" yet, the former New York Giants running back congratulated his fellow finishers in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"Marathon Sunday was amazing… it was so good to see so many people throughout the boroughs," Barber said.
Christy Turlington Burns
The supermodel sailed through the streets in 2021, clocking a quick time of four hours, 1 minute for her ninth New York City marathon in support of her nonprofit, Every Mother Counts.
Making the milestone extra sweet, Turlington said a "true highlight" was running alongside her daughter Grace Burns for the 18-year-old's marathon debut.
"This one will be tough to beat!" she wrote on Instagram.
Abby Wambach
Talk about a goal! The retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist raced to the 2021 finish line of her first marathon in just three hours, 44 minutes. After, Wambach summed up the sprint as "really magic," and described it as a "dream" to see Shalane Flanagan, 2017 New York City Marathon champion, as she crossed to close.
Lauren Holiday
The retired soccer star added a marathon medal to her collection (she has two Olympics golds!) in 2021, wrapping the race in a lightning-fast three hours, 40 minutes – a.k.a. 8:24 minute splits.
Leslie Osborne
Soccer squad, unite! The retired National Women's Soccer League player proudly posed for a photo with Wambach and Holiday after crossing the 2021 finish line at a super swift three hours, 41 minutes.
"We did it 💪🏼💪🏼💃💃 we f------ did it 🏃🏼♀️ 🏃🏼♀️🏃🏼♀️" she captioned the Instagram snap.
Nev Schulman
Catch him – if you can! The Catfish host went the distance for Team for Kids in 2021, dashing to 26.2 at just three hours, 23 minutes.
"There's truly nothing else like it. What an amazing day celebrating such a wonderful city," he wrote of a triumphant photo.
Willie Geist
The Sunday TODAY host finished the 2021 five-borough sprint with a time of 3:58:23 for his first-ever marathon.
Will Reeve
The ABC News correspondent hit the street for his second N.Y.C. marathon in 2021, finishing in four hours, 11 minutes. His fire fueled in fundraising for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, established in honor of his late parents, Will told PEOPLE he knows exactly what his mom and dad would say if they were there on race day.
"They would say that they're proud of me and that they love me and they wouldn't need to be at the finish line of the marathon for me to know that and feel that every day, because I feel that pride and love from them all the time," he said ahead of the race. "And I felt that when they were alive and I've felt that since they've passed away. And to me, my parents have been gone for each nearly two decades now, but I feel them all the time."
Kelli O'Hara
The Tony-winning Broadway star hit a high note and finished the 2021 race in under four hours — achieving her goal and fundraising for Cancer Support Community.
"I'm filled with gratitude for all the angels with me today and those still with us who benefit everyday from @cancersupporthq ❤️. I had you all with me," she wrote in a post.
Andi Dorfman
If you're looking at the Bachelorette star and wondering, "How does anyone look that good running 26.2 miles?" you're not alone!
Dorfman ran the 2019 race in three hours and 56 minutes, finishing 3,533 out of 22,714 women running!
Joanne Tucker
The actress and wife of Adam Driver ran the marathon in 2019 in support of Arts in the Armed Forces, an organization she founded alongside her husband.
Tucker finished strong, running the course in four hours and 10 minutes.
Amy Robach & Andrew Shue
Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, ran the 2019 marathon in support of New York Road Runner's Team for Kids, an organization that fundraises for youth programs.
Robach and Shue both clocked 26.2 miles in four hours and 16 minutes.
Uzo Aduba
This ain't Aduba's first rodeo—erm, marathon. The Orange Is the New Black star ran the Boston Marathon in 2015, and previously ran the N.Y.C. course in 2013. Uzo finished the 2019 race in N.Y.C. in seven hours and 40 minutes.
TERI HATCHER
The actress ran in 2018 with daughter Emerson Tenney, who together raised $11,000 for Save the Children. "Something about the ups and downs of training for such a physical feat as a marathon — that sort of vulnerability, the adversity that you have to get through and pushing through walls together — and having that experience as a team; it's just a bonding thing that you can't really replace or have from any other experience," Hatcher told PEOPLE ahead of the race.
KARLIE KLOSS
Though the model was "a bundle of nerves" before hitting the road in 2017, she finished the race in four hours, 41 minutes and showed off her hard-earned medal on Instagram.
KEVIN HART
"It's an amazing feeling," Hart said on Instagram after finishing the 2017 race. "I can check this goal off my list!" His next goal: to run four more — and beat his time of four hours, 5 minutes.
CAROLE RADZIWILL
"What an awesome day," the Real Housewives of New York star wrote on Twitter once she finished the 2017 marathon in six hours, 42 minutes. "It's good to put your mind to something."
PRINCE ROYCE
The singer only started running six months before the 2017 race, but managed to finish all 26.2 miles in four hours and 39 minutes on behalf of Change for Kids and The National Kidney Foundation. "I woke up one morning, bought sneakers, ran in Central Park and that was it," he told PEOPLE Chica.
ALICIA KEYS
You can do it, Alicia! The singer hit mile 16 with a smile as she ran the 2015 marathon for her Keep a Child Alive charity, which provides children affected by HIV and AIDS with necessary medications.
KATRINA BOWDEN
Unfortunately the 2015 race didn't end as planned for the former 30 Rock star, who was hit with a serious leg pain around mile 25 and had to be helped across the finish line by fellow runners. But "the kindness of other runners on such an incredible day is emotionally overwhelming," she wrote. "I'm so thankful for them and thankful for everyone who came out and cheered me on. I finished later than my goal, but I'm so happy I was able to finish. Marathoners rock!"
BILL RANCIC
The reality star, who trained for months for the 2013 run, started the race dead last – on purpose. For every runner he passed, Timex would donate $1 to Fab-U-Wish, the breast cancer charity started by his wife, E! News anchor Giuliana. His time of four hours, 57 minutes earned the group $30,000.
PAMELA ANDERSON
Though it had been 16 years since she ran on the beach to fulfill her Baywatch duties, the actress proved she was still in good shape when she finished the 2013 marathon in five hours and 41 minutes. But instead of her famous red bathing suit, she dressed the part of athlete in workout clothes. "I had friends ask me to [wear the suit]," said Anderson, who raised $76,000 for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization. "The bad thing was, I did think twice about it!"
MARIO LOPEZ
It took the Extra host four hours and 23 minutes to run the 2011 marathon. According to extratv.com, Lopez took the race seriously but also had fun: he stopped in the Bronx and "did a little salsa dancing. And then I realized, okay, I need a respectable time so I picked it up," he joked.
ETHAN ZOHN
Zohn proved he could survive more than just a few reality-show competitions – in 2011, he also survived the New York City marathon, which he ran to raise money for his Grassroot Soccer charity. What made the Survivor: Africa winner's effort even more impressive was completing the race in four hours and 20 minutes just one week after revealing that Hodgkin's lymphoma, which he'd battled in 2009, had returned.
APOLO OHNO
Olympic gold-medal-winning speed skater Ohno ran his first marathon in 2011 with – not surprisingly – impressive results: He completed the course in just three hours and 25 minutes. Ohno and earned a $26,200 donation from Subway for the Special Olympics. "Awesome," he told reporters afterward about the race. "Can't beat this, man. You really can't."
EDWARD NORTON & ALANIS MORISSETTE
In 2009 Norton and Morissette ran the distance for their African-based charity, the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust. The actor clocked in at three hours and 48 minutes, while the singer, running with her twin brother, was done in four hours and 28 minutes. "It was such a thrill but I'm burnt," Norton told PEOPLE at the finish line, but admitted, "I would absolutely do it again."
RYAN REYNOLDS
In 2008, the actor finished the grueling 26.2-mile run through the five boroughs of New York City – Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan – in just three hours and 50 minutes. "When I saw Michael J. Fox on Fifth Avenue, I gained about 15 pounds in goose bumps," said Reynolds, who ran for Fox's Parkinson's research foundation in honor of his father, who has the disease. "It kind of pushed me through the last six miles or so."
KATIE HOLMES
Back in 2007, Holmes's biggest supporters were then-husband Tom Cruise and 18-month-old daughter Suri. The actress trained for three months and completed the race in five hours and 29 minutes. Back at her hotel, she told PEOPLE, "I'm good, but I'm feeling very tired." Which leg of the race was the toughest? Holmes admitted with a smile, "They were all challenging."
SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS
In his first marathon ever in 2003, Diddy took four hours and 14 minutes to reach the finish line, despite painful leg cramps that hampered him for half the race. "I've never experienced mental or physical pain like that," he said afterward. "But it was a beautiful experience." His efforts raised $2 million for various health, social and educational charities.