The ABC News correspondent hit the street for his second N.Y.C. marathon in 2021, finishing in four hours, 11 minutes. His fire fueled in fundraising for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, established in honor of his late parents, Will told PEOPLE he knows exactly what his mom and dad would say if they were there on race day.

"They would say that they're proud of me and that they love me and they wouldn't need to be at the finish line of the marathon for me to know that and feel that every day, because I feel that pride and love from them all the time," he said ahead of the race. "And I felt that when they were alive and I've felt that since they've passed away. And to me, my parents have been gone for each nearly two decades now, but I feel them all the time."