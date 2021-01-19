Michael B. Jordan, Alex Rodriguez & More Celebrities Remember Kobe Bryant on First Death Anniversary

Celebrities and athletes are remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant on the first anniversary of his death.

Across social media, many fans and friends of Kobe posted heartfelt tributes to commemorate his life, and the life of his daughter.

"Can't believe it's been one year since we experienced the tragic loss of my brother, my friend, Kobe Bryant," Alex Rodriguez wrote. "It still doesn't feel real. Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness. His journey was truly just beginning and it still hurts so much thinking about how much good he had left to do."

Others shared similar anecdotes about the late athlete, including Michael B. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Viola Davis.

Kobe, along with Shaquille O'Neal, led the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive championships in the early 2000s, followed later by back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Kobe spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers after he was drafted out of high school in 1996 (he was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets).

Image zoom Kobe Bryant | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Since the tragedy last January, Kobe and Gianna have been commemorated in many ways, especially by his former team and contemporaries.

In Los Angeles, Staples Center — the arena the Lakers call home — served as a prominent meeting place for fans to mourn in the days after the accident. Hundreds of fans gathered outside of the arena to leave flowers, notes, basketballs and jerseys in memory of the 18-time All-Star.

