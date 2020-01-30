Celebrities Rally Around Vanessa Bryant After She Speaks Out About the Deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Athletes and celebrities are showing their support for Vanessa Bryant after she spoke out for the first time since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Vanessa, 37, said in the emotional message that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

A huge wave of support quickly filled the comments section of the post.

“Love you deep V. Forever and always by ur side ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” La La Anthony wrote in the comments of Vanessa’s post.

“Sending boundless love, light, and strength. God bless✨🙏” added Martha Hunt.

“My most deepest condolences to you Vanessa! My heart bleeds for you and the other families! Lifting you up in prayer 🙏🏾” NeNe Leakes told Vanessa.

Soccer player Alex Morgan wrote, “I’m praying for you and your girls to get through this together. You are so loved and supported and I hope you feel that today and everyday.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Fishel shared, “I have written and rewritten this message 12 times. I truly cannot find the words because they all feel weak and worthless in light of the enormous tragedy you, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are experiencing.”

“You all, including the other families, have been in my prayers multiple times every day and I know God is watching over you and wrapping you in his light and love. My deepest condolences to everyone who loved, and will continue to love forever, the nine souls lost that day,” Fishel continued.

Ellen DeGeneres, who already paid tribute to the basketballer and his daughter on her show, added, “There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it.”

“You and your family, and the families of the others lost, are in everyone’s thoughts, prayers and hearts,” said Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Anything and everything we can do for you and the families affected,” Derek Hough offered. “We love you.”

“Sending all my love and prayers,” Lily Aldridge commented.

Dakota Fanning said in a comment that she is “praying for your family.”

Vanessa shared the Instagram post on Wednesday, three days after Kobe and Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” Vanessa wrote.

“We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” she added.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” the post continued. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she said.

Vanessa continued: “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

“Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

Vanessa went on to announce that the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up a charity for the seven other victims of the helicopter crash: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The charity is called the MambaOnThree Fund.

Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot in April 2001, when he was just 22 and she was 18. During their nearly 19-year marriage, the couple welcomed four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.