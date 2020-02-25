Alex Rodriguez, Gabrielle Union & More Applaud Vanessa Bryant After Memorial: 'Truly Remarkable'

People are continuing to praise Vanessa Bryant for her strength in the wake of the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

During Monday’s celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa, 37, took the stage to eulogize her loved ones, receiving a standing ovation from the entire Staples Center crowd as she walked up to the podium.

Following her emotional speech — during which she shared sweet anecdotes about Gianna and her “soul mate” Kobe — several celebrities praised Vanessa’s ability to power through a difficult day.

Alex Rodriguez, who attended the memorial with fiancé Jennifer Lopez, tweeted that he was “honored to be [at] the memorial & witness all the love firsthand.”

Today we celebrate the incredible life of my good friend Kobe Bryant & his daughter, Gigi. I was so very honored to be a the memorial & witness all the love firsthand Vanessa Bryant showed the ultimate amount of strength w/her beautiful speech. It was truly remarkable & powerful pic.twitter.com/u6SNfH7IFp — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 24, 2020

“Vanessa Bryant showed the ultimate amount of strength w/her beautiful speech. It was truly remarkable & powerful,” the athlete wrote alongside a memorial video of the late Lakers star.

La La Anthony also shared an Instagram post after the ceremony calling Vanessa her “MVP.”

“I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know. The strength I watched you show today is unmatched❤️,” she captioned a solo shot of Vanessa. “Your words today were so beautiful. The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever. LOVE YOU V..❤️”

Former Lakers player Magic Johnson honored Vanessa with a heartfelt post on Twitter.

Cookie & I were blown away by the strength, grace & courage shown by Vanessa Bryant as she memorialized her husband & daughter. The personal stories & beautiful family memories she shared provided comfort as she opened a window into their lives & the love of their family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 24, 2020

“Cookie & I were blown away by the strength, grace & courage shown by Vanessa Bryant as she memorialized her husband & daughter,” the former athlete wrote. “The personal stories & beautiful family memories she shared provided comfort as she opened a window into their lives & the love of their family.”

Gabrielle Union, who attended the ceremony with husband and retired basketball player Dwyane Wade, found the entire memorial to be “very emotional and very healing to witness.”

The actress continued in a Twitter thread that people need to remember that “support systems need support systems.”

It is important to “check on folks” and to “offer assistance in big and small ways,” she shared.

Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 24, 2020

“Vanessa & the girls. We love you. We gotchu,” she concluded her post.

Singer JoJo also honored Vanessa on social media.

“The strength and grace that Vanessa Bryant has displayed in this time of unbelievable tragedy blows my mind,” she expressed. “She is truly a queen.”

The strength and grace that Vanessa Bryant has displayed in this time of unbelievable tragedy blows my mind. She is truly a queen. #RIPKobe #RIPGIANNA and may everyone who lost their life that day Rest In Peace and paradise. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) February 24, 2020

Joined by her girls — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri — Vanessa was surrounded by her family and friends, along with her late husband’s former basketball colleagues and teammates at the memorial.

The matriarch started her speech by honoring Gianna, who was 13 when she was killed in the crash alongside her father.

“My baby girl,” she said, taking a moment to compose herself. “Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful.”

Vanessa noted that the budding athlete “was very competitive like her daddy,” but that “Kobe always said she was me — she had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, but she was tender and loving on the inside.”

Concluded Vanessa, “I miss you, all of you, every day.”

“Now for my soulmate,” said Vanessa before transitioning to words of remembrance about her husband. “He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words.”

Continued the grieving wife, “I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe.”

“We loved each other with our whole beings, two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls,” she said of her longtime love, who she married in 2001.

Concluding her emotional speech, Vanessa said of Kobe and their daughter, “They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure.”

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” said Vanessa, before telling her late husband, “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, B.B. and Koko. We’re still the best team.”

The memorial also honored victims John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest. The date of disposition on death certificates obtained by PEOPLE was listed as February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.