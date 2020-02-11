Hollywood A-listers showed off their Oscars spirit thanks to the breakout star of Netflix’s Cheer, Jerry Harris!

On Sunday during the Academy Awards, the fan-favorite Navarro cheerleader served as a correspondent on the Oscars red carpet for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the stars were starstruck by the student-athlete.

Harris — one of the beloved stars of the cheerleading docuseries — is best known for his “mat talk,” which is a positive and enthusiastic way of hyping up his fellow teammates to do their best.

During Hollywood’s biggest night, Harris had the opportunity to meet several stars — many of whom expressed their excitement to meet him.

First to talk to Harris on the red carpet was Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, who told Harris, “We watched you, you’re so good!”

“I’m finishing the first season of Cheer and seeing if you made it to mat, don’t spoil it for me!” he laughed.

Laura Dern, who took home her first Academy Award on Sunday, couldn’t wait to try out her own “mat talk” with Harris.

“Jerry, this is what I want to say to you. You’ve got this! You can do this Jerry!” she exclaimed. “My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was arriving in the car and we love you, and your big beautiful heart.”

Little Women director Greta Gerwig revealed to Harris that she “watch[es] the show while I’m pumping every night!”

She gushed, “I don’t know what’s going to beat this moment right now.”

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell also stopped by to chat with Harris. The “Bad Guy” artist knew exactly who Harris was and ran to give him a big hug.

“You know how you won Grammys?” the athlete asked Eilish. “I won Daytona this past year.”

“I know, we saw!” she responded.

When Scarlett Johansson spoke to Harris, he asked the actress, “Have you ever wanted to be a cheerleader?”

“No,” she laughed. “I was a child actor, so it’s kind of like cheerleading but without the pom-poms.”

Idina Menzel, who sang Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown” during the awards show, asked Harris if he could send her some words of encouragement ahead of her performance.

“When I sing tonight can you do the thing? Give me a good cheering?” she asked.

“You want some mat talk? You got it! I believe in you! You’re gonna kill it!” Harris cheered.

But out of all the big names Harris chatted with, the Cheer star admitted that his most jaw-dropping interview was with Brad Pitt.

“How does it feel to be the coolest man in the world?” he asked the actor.

“Really? is that what I got, I don’t l think so … I’m pretty good from afar,” Pitt laughed.

After the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor walked away, Harris shared that “the whole place literally went quiet when I was talking to him.”

On Monday, Harris told host Ellen DeGenereswhile appearing on her show that the red carpet experience was “insane” and “an indescribable feeling.”

“Just seeing so many different celebrities coming up to me like they knew me personally, it was just awesome,” he added, sharing that he was “feeling the love from everybody else as well as giving the love to all the other celebrities out there.”

Harris closed out his Sunday interviews by thanking the host for the amazing opportunity.

“Ellen this has truly been a once in a lifetime experience, and something I will take with me forever, I really appreciate it. Thank you,” he said.

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix now.