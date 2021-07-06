Celebrities at Wimbledon in 2021

Kate Middleton, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson and more celebs have been taking in the 2021 tennis tournament in London

By Kate Hogan
Updated July 12, 2021 11:15 AM

Kate Middleton

Credit: AELTC/Pool/Getty

The royal was back for more on the final day, July 11, accompanied by her dad, Michael (left), to watch the men's final and present winner Novak Djokovic with his trophy. 

Tom Cruise

Credit: Corinne Dubreuil/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Also present for a second consecutive day on July 11, Cruise, who later popped up at the Euro final across town.

Amber Heard

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The new mom was super into the action during the July 11 men's final. 

Prince William & Kate Middleton

Credit: Stephen Lock/i-Images/Polaris

On July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended the women's final at Wimbledon, which Ashleigh Barty won in three sets, picking up her second Grand Slam title in the process. 

After the match, Kate — patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the annual tennis tournament — presented the athlete with her trophy, clapping for her before walking away to let Barty savor the moment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The actress, a guest of Ralph Lauren, sat two rows behind Will and Kate on July 10. 

Tom Cruise

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The actor attended the Wimbledon women's singles finals on July 10 alongside Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, his latest Mission: Impossible costars. 

 

Hugh Dancy & Claire Danes

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The couple almost blended in with the crowd while en route to their seats for the July 10 women's final. 

Billie Jean King

Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The tennis legend was present for much of the tournament, sitting with partner Ilana Kloss in the royal box on July 10 for the women's final. 

Katherine Jenkins

Credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA

The Welsh singer smiled while attending on July 10 with her husband, Andrew Levitas (not pictured).

Maggie Smith

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Smith stood out in pink on July 10.

Pippa Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate's sis and her husband, James Matthews, enjoyed a day out on July 9.

Jenna Coleman

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actress flaunted perfect summer style during her July 9 visit to the tournament. 

David Beckham

Credit: GLYN KIRK/Getty

Days after his son made a trip to the tennis tournament, Becks was deep in thought at the July 9 men's semifinal. 

Carole & Michael Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple cheered from their front-row seats days after their daughter's visit, on July 9.

Alexa Chung

Credit: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The model blended in with the crowd on July 9.

Dominic West

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The actor made his way into the venue on July 8.

Princess Beatrice

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter stepped out on July 8 to take in the tournament with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child this fall, showed off her baby bump in a polka dot dress with puffed sleeves as they made their way to their front row seats.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beatrice was also spotted chatting with her aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who sat a few seats down to watch the day's matches.

Eddie & Hannah Redmayne

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In their summer best, the actor and his wife enjoyed the action on July 7.

Mike & Zara Tindall

Credit: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

The royal parents documented their daytime date at the July 7 matches.

Hugh Grant

Credit: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

Also in the stands on July 7, a serious Grant and wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Oliver Cheshire & Pixie Lott

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The longtime loves shared a smile on July 7.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

On July 6, the actor sweetly brought his father Timothy Carlton as his plus-one.

Mary Berry

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The beloved Great British Bake Off judge stood out in her pink ensemble on July 6.

Jessie J

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The pop star chose a bold print for her July 6 visit to the Evian suite.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actor kept a straight face in his seat on July 5. 

Olly Murs & Amelia Tank

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Singer Murs and his girlfriend kept it neutral for a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6.

Ella Balinska & Poppy Delevingne

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The starlets had a confab in their seats on July 5. 

Sienna Miller & FKA twigs

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The stars both went summery in Ralph Lauren looks on July 5, Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day.

Sienna Miller & Maya Jama

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the stands on July 5, Miller snuggled TV presenter Maya Jama.

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Bridgerton actress and SNL star made their first public appearance as a couple at Roger Federer's July 3 match. The young stars were first linked in March.

Kate Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge made her annual trip to the tournament on July 2. Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. (She has since gone into self-isolation following a COVID-19 exposure, though the fully vaccinated royal is not experiencing symptoms.)

Nicola Coughlan

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dynevor's Bridgerton costar went retro in the Evian suite on June 29.

Romeo Beckham

Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty

Flanked by friends, the Beckhams' second-oldest hit the court on day one, June 28.

