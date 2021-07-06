On July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attended the women's final at Wimbledon, which Ashleigh Barty won in three sets, picking up her second Grand Slam title in the process.

After the match, Kate — patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the annual tennis tournament — presented the athlete with her trophy, clapping for her before walking away to let Barty savor the moment.