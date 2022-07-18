See All of the Celebrities at the MLB All-Star Events in Los Angeles
Everyone is in L.A. to celebrate all things baseball, beginning with the weekend's annual celebrity softball game and running through Tuesday's big faceoff. See the photos
Travis Scott
performing at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Winnie Harlow
at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
J Balvin
performing at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Alyssa Milano
at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Jon Hamm
hanging out with Albert Pujols ahead of the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.
Ben Falcone & Jason Bateman
in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.
Miles Teller & CC Sabathia
at the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.
Aaron Donald & Wale
in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.
J.K. Simmons
in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.
Becky G
performing after the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Action Bronson & Jennie Finch
going in for a shake at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Anthony Ramos
running for it at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Bad Bunny
sporting a smile at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Coi Leray & JoJo Siwa
taking a team rival selfie at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Chloe Kim
ready for contact at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Bryan Cranston & J.K. Simmons
comparing facial hair at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Desus Nice & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
flying high at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Guillermo Rodriguez, The Miz & JoJo Siwa
hanging out ahead of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
JoJo Siwa
ready to pitch at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Quavo
running for it at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.
Simu Liu
showing off his uniform at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16.