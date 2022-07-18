See All of the Celebrities at the MLB All-Star Events in Los Angeles

Everyone is in L.A. to celebrate all things baseball, beginning with the weekend's annual celebrity softball game and running through Tuesday's big faceoff. See the photos

By Kate Hogan July 18, 2022 02:58 PM

1 of 21

Travis Scott

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

performing at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

2 of 21

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

3 of 21

J Balvin

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

performing at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

4 of 21

Alyssa Milano

at the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.

5 of 21

Jon Hamm

Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

hanging out with Albert Pujols ahead of the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

6 of 21

Ben Falcone & Jason Bateman

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

7 of 21

Miles Teller & CC Sabathia

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

at the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

8 of 21

Aaron Donald & Wale

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

9 of 21

J.K. Simmons

Credit: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

in the stands during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18.

10 of 21

Becky G

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

performing after the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

11 of 21

Action Bronson & Jennie Finch

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

going in for a shake at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

12 of 21

Anthony Ramos

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

running for it at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

13 of 21

Bad Bunny

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

sporting a smile at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

14 of 21

Coi Leray & JoJo Siwa

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

taking a team rival selfie at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

15 of 21

Chloe Kim

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

ready for contact at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

16 of 21

Bryan Cranston & J.K. Simmons

Credit: KR/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

comparing facial hair at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

17 of 21

Desus Nice & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

flying high at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

18 of 21

Guillermo Rodriguez, The Miz & JoJo Siwa

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

hanging out ahead of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

19 of 21

JoJo Siwa

Credit: KR/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

ready to pitch at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

20 of 21

Quavo

Credit: KR/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

running for it at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

21 of 21

Simu Liu

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

showing off his uniform at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on July 16. 

