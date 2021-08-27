Celebrities at the 2021 US Open

Though celebrations and competitions were scaled back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, A-listers are still coming out to see some aces in New York City

By Kate Hogan
August 27, 2021 02:18 PM

John & Ava McEnroe

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

performing at Citi's Taste of Tennis celebration at Tavern On the Green on Aug. 26. 

Coco Gauff

Credit: New Balance

wearing New Balance 327 at the drop of the New Balance Coco Gauff Collection, exclusively with Foot Locker Women, at Foot Locker's 34th Street location on Aug. 26. 

Naomi Osaka

Credit: Gotham/Getty

at TAG Heuer Celebrates Naomi Osaka and Tennis Family at Mr. Purple on Aug. 26.

Danielle Collins

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

at Citi's Taste of Tennis celebration at Tavern On the Green on Aug. 26. 

Naomi Osaka

Credit: Nann Films/ BODYARMOR

celebrating the renovation of her childhood tennis courts in Queens with BODYARMOR and artist Mast on Aug. 25. 

Tunde Oyeneyin & Sloane Stephens

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan on Aug. 25. 

Coco Gauff

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

at the American Express Courts unveiling at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 on Aug. 24.

