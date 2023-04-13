Haley and Hanna Cavinder 'Excited About the Future' With WWE After Leaving College Basketball

The Cavinder twins said they "love the WWE" and its fanbase after announcing they won't play another season of college basketball on Tuesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on April 13, 2023 02:59 PM
Cavinder Twins on TODAY
Photo: NBC

The Cavinder twins are setting their sights on the WWE!

After Haley and Hanna Cavinder helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the school's first-ever Elite 8 this season, the 22-year-old twins announced Tuesday they were leaving college basketball to "start a new chapter."

And on Thursday, they hinted at a possible transition to wrestling during an appearance on The TODAY Show. "I think after playing all four years together, we just decided there are more opportunities besides basketball," Haley said.

While they're looking forward to keeping their options open, the girls said they're excited about potentially pursuing careers in the WWE.

"We love the WWE, their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it," Haley said, adding that the brand "aligns with" the Cavinder twins brand. "They're a great partner and we're excited about the future with them," she added.

The twins have become viral sensations through their social media success, racking up 4.5 million followers on TikTok and roughly $1.7 million in NIL deals. They've worked with brands like Crocs, GoPuff, Champs Sports, Venmo, Boost Mobile, Raising Canes, Intuit Turbotax and more, which Haley said offers them the chance to explore their brands beyond one sport or league.

Now, the twins are excited to "show the younger generation that if you prioritize NIL in college, you can set yourself up for success beyond basketball or beyond your sport," Hanna said. "Being a female athlete, there's very little chance to go pro and be successful for women's basketball."

Haley denied that the decision to prioritize their NIL success meant they were picking the money over the sport. "I wouldn't say I'm choosing money over the sport, we had a great career," Haley explained.

Ultimately, the twins said they're prioritizing "positioning" themselves "to be successful beyond the years of college sports."

From left: Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Lance King/Getty

Looking ahead, the twins said they're excited about the long-term deals they've lined up. Hanna confirmed that they've signed a second long-term deal with "a media company that truly fits who" the girls are as a brand, she says.

Haley and Hanna announced their retirement on social media on Tuesday.

The twins said their decision to forgo a fifth year of eligibility, granted to student athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes in order to "start a new chapter in our lives."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder. G Fiume/Getty

"The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes," Haley wrote in the twins' joint statement. "Lastly, to everyone who has supported us through our basketball journey — we can't thank you enough for all the love you gave each and every game. What started as us playing basketball 16 years ago, turned into something bigger than we could ever imagine."

The twins helped the Miami women's basketball team to its best finish in program history last month, reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before losing to the eventual champion Louisiana State University.

Haley led the team in minutes played and scoring throughout the season with 12.2 points per game. Both twins led the team in free throw percentage, as well.

