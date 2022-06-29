Carson Pickett Makes History as First Player with Limb Difference to Play for USWNT: 'Dream Come True'

Carson Pickett #26 of the United States controls the ball during a game between Colombia and the United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah.

Carson Pickett #26 of the United States controls the ball during a game between Colombia and the United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah.

Soccer player Carson Pickett made history on Tuesday when she became the first athlete with a limb difference to compete for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT).

Pickett, 28, was born without a left hand and forearm, according to ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The United States women's team defeated Colombia 2-0 in Pickett's first match, with the help of her defense.

Following the game, Pickett told her Twitter followers that the experience was a "dream come true," for the 28-year-old athlete.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski, said, "Carson did very well in training for us in the last week and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," per ESPN.

In April, Pickett opened up to her 63,000 Instagram followers for Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness month.

"April is a month that is near and dear to my heart," Pickett wrote. "April is limb loss and limb difference awareness month."

RELATED VIDEO: Abby Wambach Says USWNT Equal Pay Victory Is a 'Huge Deal' for 'Women Everywhere'

Pickett continued, "While I know that I am confident and comfortable with showing my arm, I know there are so many people in the world who aren't."

The U.S. soccer star added, "I hope to encourage anyone who struggles with their limb difference to not be ashamed of who they are. I want to be an advocate for others like me, and for the longest time I didn't use my platform well enough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Let's all try to love ourselves no matter what we look like and let's all be kind to each other above all else. Different people are my kind of people. The world needs more of that," she wrote.