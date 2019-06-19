Fireworks, Games & Bridesmaid Serena Williams! All the Details on Caroline Wozniacki’s Wedding

When it came to their June 15 nuptials, pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA star David Lee pulled out all the stops.

“I dreamed of [my wedding] my whole life,” says Wozniacki, 28. “So it was really special. It was an incredible weekend. And it was beyond anything I could have hoped for.”

The festivities kicked off on June 13 with a cocktail party and fireworks at the hotel’s dreamy venue: the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany.

The next evening, following an Olympic-inspired games competition (with tug of war, obstacle courses and grapes smashing), guests — including athletes Pau Gasol and Jesse Palmer and Wozniacki’s pal and bridesmaid Serena Williams — enjoyed a rehearsal dinner under the stars, and music by the Gypsy Queens.

Image zoom paulwhiteweddings.com/Vogue

Image zoom paulwhiteweddings.com/Vogue

Image zoom paulwhiteweddings.com/Vogue

The wedding day, executed by event producer Fait Accompli, also took place at the Rosewood, where blooms by Tuscany Flowers were prominent. Paul White photographed the festivities, with the images exclusively revealed by Vogue.com.

For Wozniacki, who began dating Lee in 2017, finding the perfect dress for the ceremony was a priority.

RELATED: Serena Williams & Hannah Jeter Celebrate Caroline Wozniacki’s Bachelorette Weekend in the Bahamas

“Getting into my [wedding gown] was amazing,” says the bride of her custom Oscar de la Renta gown. “And walking down the aisle and seeing David’s face and watching him shed a few tears was incredible.”

After a cocktail hour, dinner and the cutting of the cake by Wedding Cakes in Tuscany, guests moved into a makeshift nightclub, Club Caro, where Lee surprised Wozniacki with her favorite singer, Lukas Graham, who performed live.

“David has never been able to surprise me,” Wozniacki says. “That blew my mind!”

Now, “I’m so excited for the adventures and everything that is in store for us,” says the bride. “To be able to go through life with your best friend is so awesome.”