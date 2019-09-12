Caroline Wozniacki Attends Fellow Tennis Star and ‘Bestie’ Serena Williams’ Fashion Week Show

From the court to the runway, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki’s friendship knows no limits.

Wozniacki attended the New York Fashion Week show for Williams’ S by Serena, her direct-to-consumer fashion line, which launched last year. The collection includes loungewear, basics, and work-appropriate items.

“Proud of my bestie @serenawilliams for the launch of her new collection at the @nyfw,” wrote Wozniacki, 29, on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her fellow tennis star, 37.

Commented Williams, “My sister. I love you!!!!”

Wozniacki also shared a photo of the pals posing with their husbands, David Lee and Alexis Ohanian, respectively.

And on a picture Wozniacki posted of herself looking glam for the presentation, Williams wrote in the comments, “Are you kidding me?? This is such a look!!!!!!!! Wow.”

Williams served as bridesmaid in Wozniacki’s Tuscany wedding to former NBA star Lee in June.

“I was so happy to see such two amazing people united with love. Here’s to a lifetime together,” Williams wrote on Instagram of Wozniacki, a fellow former world No. 1 player in women’s tennis singles, and Lee.

The New York Fashion Week show came just days after Williams’ U.S. Open final loss to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu, which she later called her “worst match.” The veteran tennis star lost 6-3, 7-5.