Caroline Wozniacki Celebrates End of Career After Playing Last Pro Match: 'What a Ride It's Been'

Caroline Wozniacki played the final tennis match of her career on Thursday, reflecting positively on her last time on a pro court despite the third-round loss.

“Wow what a ride it’s been! From a little girl with a big dream, to this moment, standing on the court today living out my tennis dream one last time, in front of the world,” Wozniacki wrote on Instagram after falling to Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. “It has been everything I could ever have hoped for!”

She added alongside video of herself after the match, “The farewell I got today was absolutely incredible! Watching this video still gives me goose bumps! Thank you everyone for all the love and support over the years! Excited for what the future holds!❤️”

PEOPLE exclusively announced Wozniacki’s retirement back in December, with the champion athlete, 29, telling PEOPLE, “I’ve thought about it for a long time.”

“It’s obviously not an easy decision, and I don’t think it ever would be. Tennis is something that I’ve done for my entire life, and I wake up and I practice and I play tournaments, but there’s so many other things out there that I’d love to do.”

“I wanted to finish playing when I still had this love for the game,” she noted. “I love to be out there. I can beat the best players in the world when I play my best, and that’s how I wanted to finish.”

Wozniacki said at the time that she would finish out her career at the Australian Open, the tournament that she won in 2018 to earn her first Grand Slam title.

“I love it there,” she told PEOPLE. “The support there for me has always been amazing.”

Wozniacki wasn’t just feeling the love from the fans, though — many of her fellow athletes shared their support on social media, and star ATP tour players including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal even recorded a special video for the tennis champ.

"Caro, I don’t know how to say goodbye to you.“

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

"I wish you all the best in your personal life. Happiness. Health.”@atptour players @rogerfederer, @DjokerNole & @RafaelNadal send messages of ❤️ to @CaroWozniacki.#CongratsCaro pic.twitter.com/JkHBtBV43n — WTA (@WTA) January 24, 2020

“Many many congratulations on a most amazing career,” said Federer. “I was so happy for you when you won the Australian Open, and also world number one, of course, that is the pinnacle of our sport and you did it all.”

Reflected Novak Djokovic, “You’re a fantastic person, you’ve done so much for tennis, your contribution is very positive to the game and the game will definitely miss you.”