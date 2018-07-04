Caroline Wozniacki Eliminated from Wimbledon After Being Bugged by Flying Insects on the Court

Something was seriously bugging tennis star Caroline Wozniacki at Wimbledon.

The number two seed, 27, was noticeably hampered by flying insects on the court during her match against Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova, eventually losing the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 — sending her home much earlier than expected, in just the second round.

According to Yahoo Sports, flying ants were swarming around her head and getting stuck in her hair. The bugs were so distracting that she reportedly asked the umpire for bug spray.

“They’re in my mouth and in my hair and everywhere — we need to do something. Is there a spray?” she reportedly said. “I want to be here to focus on tennis, not eating bugs.”

(Although outlets including Yahoo Sports and The Guardian claim flying ants were the culprit, ESPN just calls the bugs “flying insects.”)

ESPN also confirms that Wozniacki was given bug spray after her complaint.

Wozniacki’s elimination was a surprise to many who believed the Danish tennis pro had a good shot of claiming Wimbledon victory just months after winning the Australian Open in January.

The previous November, it was also revealed that the tennis star became engaged to NBA player David Lee, who gave her a very big diamond engagement ring. The duo also attended Serena Williams’ wedding together that same month.

Wozniacki captioned the announcement, “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate @Dlee042″

Lee soon followed Wozniacki’s post with a photo of the couple, writing, “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate! ❤💍”