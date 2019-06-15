Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Marries David Lee in Italy

Love all!

Caroline Wozniacki is a married woman. PEOPLE confirms the 28-year-old Danish tennis champion married retired NBA player David Lee, 36, on Saturday.

The bride wore a custom strapless Oscar de la Renta wedding gown with a cathedral length tulle veil, according to Vogue, who was the first to report the nuptials.

Wozniacki and Lee said their “I do’s” in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. Longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid.

Guests included Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, NBA players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes, former NFL player and Bachelor star Jesse Palmer, and tennis player Angelique Kerber.

The wedding comes after the couple got engaged in November 2017.

Lee popped the question while the two were on vacation in Bora Bora — and it wasn’t long before Wozniacki showed off the sparkler on Instagram, revealing a very large oval diamond, which takes up the majority of her first knuckle, and is flanked with by a channel-set diamond band.

The two had sparked relationship rumors earlier in 2017, and finally made their relationship public that summer.

Earlier this year, Wozniacki celebrated her bachelorette weekend in the Bahamas with a few of her fellow tennis stars, including Serena and Venus Williams. Pals Hannah Jeter and model Allie Rizzo were also in attendance.