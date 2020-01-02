NHL Player Erik Haula Scores Goal a Day After Losing Unborn Child: We 'Will Always Love You'

Image zoom Gregg Forwerck/NHLI/Getty

Carolina Hurricanes player Erik Haula announced the loss of his unborn daughter in a heartbreaking post to social media this week — then honored her while on the ice.

Haula and his wife, Kristen Haula, learned their unborn baby no longer had a heartbeat during an ultrasound checkup on Monday, the couple explained in separate posts to Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are starting 2020 with our own beautiful little angel looking over our family,” Kristen wrote in the Instagram caption. “While it’s not what is best for everyone, it personally feels best for us to share. Sometimes there are things in life that happen that are completely out of our control.”

Kristen included a previous photograph of her baby bump in her post.

“After feeling amazing my entire pregnancy, with our baby girl giving me very minimal unpleasant pregnancy symptoms… at our ultrasound on Monday our sweet baby girl had lost her strong heartbeat,” she continued. “While it may be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel on some days going forward, and some may be harder than others to understand why this happened, the complete joy & excitement she has brought to us and those who love her will be with us forever.”

In his post, Haula included an ultrasound picture and a photograph of two hockey sticks with “RIP 12-30-19” written on grip tape.

“Our baby girl gone way too soon,” Haula said. “Mommy & Daddy will always love you and we cannot wait to hold you one day in heaven.”

RELATED: Hockey Star Erik Karlsson and Wife Melinda Lose Son One Month Before His Due Date: ‘It’s Awful’

On Tuesday, just a day after the news, Haula scored a goal as the Hurricanes took on the Montreal Canadiens. After scoring, Haula pointed to the sky in tribute to his daughter, according to USA Today. The Hurricanes won 3-1.

The couple had previously announced the pregnancy in November.

RELATED VIDEO: 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin Announces Loss of Unborn Twins a Year After Wife Miscarried Son

“We have been through many stages of life together, but this BY FAR has been the most amazing to experience together!” Kristen wrote. “We are OVER THE MOON excited and happier than we could ever possibly express to announce that… BABY HAULA IS ARRIVING MAY 2020!”