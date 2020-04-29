"To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life," Carmen Electra joked of ex Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra Says She and Dennis Rodman Had Sex 'All Over' Bulls Facility

Carmen Electra is spilling details about her romance with Dennis Rodman.

The actress and former Baywatch star, 48, opened up to The Los Angeles Times about some of the more intimate times in her and Rodman's relationship, revealing in a new interview published on Sunday that they once had sex "all over" the Bulls' practice facility.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra recalled to the paper. "He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court."

"It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court," she said.

"To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life," she joked.

Her revelation comes as the latest installments of ESPN's 10-part Bulls documentary, The Last Dance, touched on Electra and Rodman's coupling.

The former pair met at an L.A. nightclub and were dating during the Bulls' triumphant 1997-98 championship season, famously tying the knot in November 1998 during an all-night bender in Las Vegas before filing for divorce six months later.

"He was the bad boy of basketball. He dated Madonna. The next thing I know, he’s inviting me to get on a flight to Chicago and see him play," Electra, who was a Playboy model at the time, told the L.A. Times. "Seeing the Bulls play was amazing. Michael and Scottie Pippen. That first night in Chicago, Dennis told me, ‘You’re not leaving.’ After that, it was quick. We fell for each other pretty fast."

During their time together, the two earned a reputation for their wild nights out, their partying described by the L.A. Times as "a headline-making side-show to the Bulls' quest to win their sixth championship."

"Dennis had these rituals to celebrate, and he celebrated in a big way," Electra said. "We were drinking shots. Everywhere we went, people would follow. I always called him the Pied Piper. You couldn’t miss him with his colored hair and tattoos. We would hit the strip club, then after-hours clubs. We were having a blast."

"I was in my 20s. I was down for drinking and going to the clubs," the actress remembered, adding that she was warned that a romance with Rodman would have a negative impact on her career, but didn't listen. "I ended up becoming one of the boys. He wanted me to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Every time I would leave Chicago, I would be on the plane and I’d start crying because I missed him."

But Rodman and Electra's antics had its downsides. One incident made its way into The Last Dance, with Michael Jordan showing up on Rodman's door after the player took an absence from the Bulls to go on a bender.

The encounter came as a surprise to Electra, whose first reaction was to hide from Jordan's view by crawling behind the couch.

"I was hungover and we were naked on the floor. Dennis gets up to answer, and there’s Michael Jordan!" Electra told the L.A. Times. "I got up and tried to hide. I knew Dennis was in trouble. That was a big deal and a shock to me."

"I had no idea of all the behind-the-scenes drama," she said. "I had no idea Michael Jordan was freaking out."

Electra and Rodman, 58, don't talk much these days, she said, though share and agent who recently helped connect them.

"He sent some videos to me wanting to have lunch. Typical Dennis," Electra said. "So [our agent] put us on the phone for a few minutes and Dennis said hi. It was sweet."

And while Electra said on The Last Dance that "it was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis' girlfriend," she told the L.A. Times that she looks back on their time together fondly.

"I have no regrets at all," Electra said. "I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times. Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas. But on the court, he was a savage."

"I was so honored to see them play," she said. "There’s just no words for that era. There will never be another one like it."

The Last Dance is airing on ESPN.