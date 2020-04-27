Carmen Electra Once Hid Behind a Couch from Michael Jordan While Dating Dennis Rodman

Image zoom Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman in 1998 Ponopresse/Shutterstock

What happens in Vegas ... stays hidden under the sheets in Vegas!

On Sunday, ESPN debuted the third and fourth installments of The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries that tells the story of Michael Jordan during his final NBA season in the late 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. The latest episode in the series included a getaway which Dennis Rodman insisted on taking at the time to blow off steam.

When Bulls coach Phil Jackson gave the player permission to go to Las Vegas for two days, Jordan said he was skeptical about the choice — and that 48 hours passed and his teammate was nowhere to be found.

"He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport [and] boom, we don't hear or see Dennis for 48 hours," said Jordan.

Carmen Electra, who was dating Rodman at the time — the two tied the knot in November 1998 before filing for divorce six months later — shed light on Rodman's partying tendencies, calling him "wild."

"I do remember being in Vegas with him. It was on — the party was starting right away," Electra said. "One thing about Dennis: he had to escape. He liked to go out, he liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant, then we'd go to a nightclub, then we'd go to after-hours. It didn't stop."

The Baywatch actress added: "It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis' girlfriend."

Image zoom Carmen Electra Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In the docuseries, Jordan recalled that Rodman "didn't come back on time" so he took it upon himself to retrieve his teammate from Vegas: "We had to go get his ass out of bed."

The encounter came as a surprise to Electra, whose first reaction was to hide from Jordan's view.

"There's a knock on the door, and it's Michael Jordan," Electra recalled. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [and Jordan goes]: 'Come on! We got to get to practice.' "

Rodman said that, while his behavior made waves at the time, his fellow teammates soon understood that he cared and was an asset to the squad. "I'll go party hard, but I'll work hard," said Rodman.

Added Jordan: "It was, like, in his psyche; he needed to get away. But in all honesty, Dennis was always there. He was always on point."

The Last Dance takes a deep dive into the 1997-1998 Bulls, which saw the team enter the NBA season as two-time defending champions. Despite their success, it would be the last time the team’s core players, such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, would all be together.

More than 100 people close to Jordan and the team were interviewed for the series.

New episodes of The Last Dance air Sundays at 9 and 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2 through May 17.