Carmelo and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan Gets College Basketball Scholarship at Age 15: 'Beyond Blessed'

Kiyan received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, where his dad won the NCAA championship in 2003

By
Published on November 15, 2022 12:54 PM
NBA Legend, Carmelo Anthony poses with his son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

Like father, like son.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has the chance to follow in his dad's footsteps after the 15-year-old received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, where his dad won the NCAA championship in 2003.

Though he's just a sophomore, the 6'5" Kiyan has been playing on the varsity team at Christ the King High School in Queens, New York. The Brooklyn native will be graduating in the class of 2025, and if he accepts the offer, he'd be in Syracuse's class of '29.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan wrote on his Twitter announcement on Sunday.

His dad, 38, also shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story, writing, "Just the beginning."

The 10-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. After a difficult season of injuries, Carmelo is currently a free agent.

Equally as excited as Carmelo is Kiyan's mom La La Anthony, 40, who called herself the "proudest mom on the planet" as she shared a series of photos of Kiyan posing with multiple Syracuse-themed balloon displays.

Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony attends Swizz Beatz Birthday Celebration on September 12, 2018 in New York City.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!"

