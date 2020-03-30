Carmelo Anthony Shares Story About How LeBron James Rescued Him from Drowning: 'He Saved My Life'

Image zoom Harry How/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have a very special bond — the Los Angeles Lakers star once saved his friend’s life!

During an Instagram Live with Dwyane Wade this weekend, Anthony, 35, shared the story after being prompted by Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union.

“Mel, in your own words, please tell the story of when we were in the Bahamas and it didn’t look like you were gonna make it,” Union, 47, said.

“Yo, that s— got me sweating thinking about that,” Anthony said of the scary experience before launching into the story, which took place on a vacation the famous friends previously took in the Bahamas.

“We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas, we went by a swim to a little grotto… and we came out and all y’all went to the boat,” Anthony continued, explaining that his near-drowning experience was his fault because he stayed behind to see the “last little bit of the barracudas, snorkeling and all that.”

“It was my fault,” he said. “And I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean.”

“We couldn’t see you,” Wade, 38, chimed in, to which Anthony replied, “I know! And it was windy, all type of s— was going on through my head, I’m gonna be honest with you.”

That’s when Anthony said James jumped off the boat, coming to his rescue.

“He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with one arm, and carrying me in the other arm,” Anthony recounted, as Wade laughed at the memory.

“I told people this story before, I said listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of major things on the court,” Wade said. “Off the court, when he went and saved Melo’s life….”

“He saved my life,” Anthony agreed. “LeBron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day… I almost ended up on the other side of the island over there.”