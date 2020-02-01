Carmelo Anthony Misses Lakers' First Game Since Kobe Bryant's Death for 'Personal Reasons'

Carmelo Anthony did not play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday following the death of Kobe Bryant.

The Portland Trail Blazers star, 35, missed the match — which was the Lakers’ first game since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday — due to what coach Terry Stotts described as “personal reasons,” according to USA Today Sports.

“I respect it. I know him and Kobe had a great relationship,” Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard told the publication. “It’s something he was not ready to face and deal with. We all respect his decision.”

While it remains unclear the exact reason for Anthony’s absence, Entertainment Tonight reported that the athlete decided not to play because “it’s too hard for him” after Bryant’s death. The NBA legend was 41.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant (left) and Carmelo Anthony (right) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bryant and his daughter Gianna — nicknamed “Gigi” — were on their way to a youth basketball game with parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team on Sunday when their helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions on a hill in Calabasas, Calif. The two died alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.

On Wednesday, Anthony shared a touching tribute to Bryant by remembering his last phone conversation with his longtime friend.

“Damn Bro!! 😥 I hate when I have so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words,” he began in an Instagram post.

“YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and ‘regardless of anything, stay true to myself and STAYME7O,'” Anthony wrote. “We were just laughing about how hard YOU was working GiGi and her teammates and I told YOU they need a day off 😂😢”

Image zoom Carmelo Anthony (left) and Kobe Bryant (right) Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images

“Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY?” he continued. “This will never make sense to me.”

“I know I’m not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn’t make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun,” he said.

“There are moments in life when there’s simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER.”

“OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten,” Anthony concluded. “I know YOU will be near, Even if I don’t see YOU. PEACE KING!!! ‘There Are No Goodbyes. Where Ever You’ll be, You’ll be in Our Hearts’ All Praise Due.”

The emotional note came after Anthony and Blazers defeated the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on Sunday in what he told reporters was the “hardest game” he ever had to play.

“Honestly knowing him, the way that I know him, he would’ve wanted me to play,” Anthony said of Bryant — whom he played alongside at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, taking home the gold for Team USA in both years — at the time.

Anthony added that their relationship “was deeper than basketball.”

“It was family, it was a friendship. Basketball was the last piece of connective tissue between us two.”

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the MambaonThree Fund. Donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.