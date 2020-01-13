Portland Trailblazers Star Carmelo Anthony Gifts New Car to Single Mother

Image zoom Abbie Parr/Getty

NBA star Carmelo Anthony is finding time to give back.

Anthony, who is currently enjoying success in his first season with the Portland Trailblazers, teamed up with car buying service Gettacar to gift a 2017 Mazda CX3 to Shalita Addison, a single mother from Baltimore, Maryland.

According to NBC Sports, Addison ran into problems recently when her previous car broke down, making it difficult for her to go to work or see her daughter — Mount St. Mary’s basketball player Taylor Addison — at her games. Anthony has links to Baltimore and moved there as a child after relocating from New York City.

Addison was surprised with the car on Wednesday.

“We partnered up and gave a car for the holidays,” Anthony, 35, told NBC Sports. “We surprised a family who really needed it, and we made somebody’s holiday. We made a family happy, made some wishes come true. It’s a great feeling when you can do something like that and help a family out.

“It always put things in perspective when you see the impact that has on people,” he added.

Addison couldn’t hide her delight and burst into tears when finding out the car was her own.

“I’m so grateful,” Addison told WMAR. “Sometimes, you don’t think that prayer works, but raising her, and then she gets a D1 scholarship, just the odds of that are just like, you know what I mean?”

“It makes you just keep pursuing your dreams and sometimes everything doesn’t work out, but they always will,” she continued.

Carmelo Anthony

Addison’s daughter said she knew about the surprise ahead of time, and it was difficult keeping the secret from her mother.

“I’m so happy for her and we were just talking about it last night, she was actually crying about it last night, talking about how she wanted a new car,” she told the outlet. “I was like, in 10 years we’re going to laugh about this.”