Carlos Correa Lands Historic 13-Year, $350M Deal With San Francisco Giants

The deal is the biggest ever for a shortstop and the fourth-largest contract in the history of Major League Baseball

By
Published on December 14, 2022 11:07 AM
Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty

Carlos Correa is headed to San Francisco!

The Minnesota Twins shortstop, who signed a short-term contract with the team last year after seven seasons with the Houston Astros, is inking a historic 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants.

The 28-year-old's new contract is the biggest payday ever for a shortstop, reported ESPN.

It is also the fourth-most lucrative deal in the history of Major League Baseball after Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's recent nine-year $360 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Correa's new contract comes only a year after he turned down a new $160-million, five-year deal with the Astros, where he became a certified star and won a World Series in 2017.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park on March 29, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Julio Aguilar/Getty

Correa's decision to take a shorter-term contract with Twins was viewed as "testing the waters" of free agency.

Now, he and his wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, who share a 12-month-old son Kylo, will move west — and get ready for the debut of another family member.

In October, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting another baby.

"2 under 2! LET'S DO IT👶🏻👶🏻💙💙" Daniella wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Correa's deal with the Giants comes days after the team was rumored to be wooing Judge.

At one point, it seemed to be a done deal, when one MLB insider prematurely reported that the slugger agreed to a deal with San Francisco, only to apologize for "jumping the gun."

Related Articles
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch first place in the AL East after their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge Agrees to Massive $360M Deal to Stay with the New York Yankees
Major League Baseball player Aaron Judge talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla
Tom Brady Meets with MLB Free Agent Aaron Judge Before Buccaneers Game: 'Gave Him My Best Pitch!'
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Credit: Yankee Stadium / New York Yankees
All the Must-Try Dishes During MLB Postseason — Including a Burger Inspired by Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is seen with his wife, Yainee Alonso during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Downtown Colorado on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
Who Is Manny Machado's Wife? All About Yainee Alonso
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Denzel Washington leads a tribute to Jackie Robinson prior to the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Denzel Washington Honors Jackie Robinson Before 2022 MLB All-Star Game: 'No. 42 Blazed a Trail'
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson's Life in Photos
dodgers-cubs-1.jpg
Baseball Is Back Tomorrow! Which Teams Are Playing and How to Watch
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
The 10 Most Lucrative Contracts in Sports History