Carlos Correa Lands Historic 13-Year, $350M Deal With San Francisco Giants

Carlos Correa is headed to San Francisco!

The Minnesota Twins shortstop, who signed a short-term contract with the team last year after seven seasons with the Houston Astros, is inking a historic 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants.

The 28-year-old's new contract is the biggest payday ever for a shortstop, reported ESPN.

It is also the fourth-most lucrative deal in the history of Major League Baseball after Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's recent nine-year $360 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Correa's new contract comes only a year after he turned down a new $160-million, five-year deal with the Astros, where he became a certified star and won a World Series in 2017.

Julio Aguilar/Getty

Correa's decision to take a shorter-term contract with Twins was viewed as "testing the waters" of free agency.

Now, he and his wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez, who share a 12-month-old son Kylo, will move west — and get ready for the debut of another family member.

In October, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting another baby.

"2 under 2! LET'S DO IT👶🏻👶🏻💙💙" Daniella wrote.

Correa's deal with the Giants comes days after the team was rumored to be wooing Judge.

At one point, it seemed to be a done deal, when one MLB insider prematurely reported that the slugger agreed to a deal with San Francisco, only to apologize for "jumping the gun."