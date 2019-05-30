Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa Fractures Rib During Massage

So much for rest and relaxation.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa fractured a rib while getting an at-home massage on Tuesday, forcing him to miss several weeks of play.

“I’m extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates. I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday,” he said in a statement, according to MLB.com. “To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship.”

Correa, 24, a 2017 All-Star, is expected to miss four to six weeks and has been placed on the 10-day injured list, according to ESPN.

“It’s frustrating and it’s not typically how people get injured but we’re going to hope the healing process progresses quickly and he’ll be back out there,” general manager Jeff Luhnow told the outlet.

The Astros currently have one of the best records in baseball and are 7.5 games ahead in the American League West standings.

The team won the World Series back in 2017, with Correa making headlines for proposing to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez live on TV after the victory.