Carli Lloyd Ties USWNT Single-Game Record in One of Her Final Games Before Retirement

"I'm just trying to savor it because I want time to go a little bit slower — because one game is down and I have three left,” Carli Lloyd said

Carli Lloyd is going out with a bang!

The U.S. forward, 39, tied Mia Hamm's single-game record for the most goals scored by the USWNT. The squad dominated 9-0 during the match at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, with Lloyd scoring an impressive five goals — two of which were in the first six minutes.

Lloyd accomplishment on Thursday against Paraguay comes less than a month before she retires.

"FIVE GOALS FOR CARLI FREAKING LLOYD! ," the team tweeted. "@CarliLloyd has tied the #USWNT single-game scoring record with her FIFTH goal of the night!"

The USWNT also encouraged Lloyd to "take it all in" before retirement, to which she responded, "Going to miss this ."

Her teammate Megan Rapinoe teased her on her Instagram Story. Rapinoe shared a photo where she looked noticeably puzzled and captioned it, "You sure about that retirement tho @carlilloyd??"

Following Thursday's game, Lloyd said post-match interview, "I'm just trying to savor it because I want time to go a little bit slower -- because one game is down and I have three left," according to CNN.

"Great game, good to be out there with my teammates, and you know, overall good performance," she added.

Lloyd has just three more matches with the USWNT ending in October. She will also finish out the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with the NJ/NY Gotham FC before her retirement.

In August, Lloyd announced her retirement in a lengthy statement shared by the USWNT.

"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," she said. "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

Lloyd has played professional soccer for 12 years, represented the U.S. during the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Games, and is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion. She just won a bronze medal with the women's national team at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the oldest American female to play in an Olympic soccer tournament.

"I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years," Lloyd said in her retirement statement. "I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

Lloyd called her teammates "family" noting that "the number of days we spend together on the road is more than the time we spend with our own families and significant others."

"We have been able to share some unbelievable moments together on and off the field, and we've also shared some heartbreaking moments. I'm just thankful for both the highs and lows because that's what has helped us grow as people, players and as a team," she said. "I will always be thankful for the friendships I have formed along the way and the fact that I was able to play and compete with the best players in the world."

Lloyd continued, "Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I've been able to stay unapologetically me."