Carli Lloyd Offered Kicker Spot by Multiple NFL Teams After Her 55-Yard Field Goal, Trainer Claims

Carli Lloyd could be making history!

According to her trainer James Galanis, who spoke with FOX Sports on Monday, the U.S. women’s national soccer team forward has allegedly been asked to become the first woman to play for the National Football League.

Last week, Lloyd, 37, stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice camp on Tuesday and scored an epic 55-yard field goal. Many were impressed with the feat, and former NFL vice president of player personnel Gil Brandy even suggested she get an “honest tryout.”

“Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,” he tweeted at the time. “I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”

Now, it seems many teams would like to.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis told FOX Sports on Monday. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster.”

“She was told [she could] play on Thursday, the NFL game,” he continued, “but she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

Image zoom Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Galanis added that the turnaround for the Thursday game would have been too quick for Lloyd, who, he said, would have liked some time to really prepare for the historic moment. He then insisted she would be perfect for the trailblazing opportunity, describing her as someone who has the skills to really make it as a successful NFL kicker.

“I think Carli is perfectly made out for a job like that. She loves the pressure. She’s got one of the hardest kicks in the world when it comes to women,” he said. “She is great at long-range balls, she displayed that by scoring a goal from just past the halfway line in a World Cup final, and she is definitely in tune with the mechanics. She would be an ideal candidate.”

Lloyd’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, however, Galanis claimed that they were definitely considering the opportunity, and have discussed Lloyd taking one of the offers.

“We are thinking about what it would do to the sport itself, every sport at every level. She would be the first female that’s really playing with males, and what would it do to the whole equality [issue],” Galanis claimed.

“We are definitely thinking about it. Knowing Carli, this is why it is enticing for her because it is a challenge,” he added. “That’s what Carli thrives on, it is the next thing she can conquer. That’s why we have had half a dozen conversations about it in less than a week.”

Galanis did not reveal which NFL teams allegedly reached out to Lloyd.

The USWNT won the 2019 women’s FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, with Lloyd scoring twice during the tournament. The win marked Lloyd’s second with the team.