Carli Lloyd Says She’s 'Not Naive' About NFL Kicker Potential: 'I Love Challenges'

Carli Lloyd says she’s “not naive” about the challenges that she would face in the NFL — but remains interested in joining the league as a kicker.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team forward, 37, has reportedly been asked to become the first woman to play for the NFL after scoring an epic 55-yard field goal at the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice camp in August.

“I have spent 15 years breaking down my technique on the soccer field and there is no reason why I can’t get the technique down with a two-step field goal,” Lloyd said in a recent interview with the New York Post. “I love challenges and this would be a big challenge for me.”

“For the past 15 years I have been placed in pressure situations and that is what I enjoy the most,” she added. “Mentally I have worked on my mindset and know that what I have gone through would prepare me to kick a field goal in a pressure situation.”

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen tweeted his doubts about Lloyd’s prospects in the NFL, responding to footage of her kick by saying, “Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense. Would be like the stampede scene in the Lion King movie. She do got a boot tho!”

Responding to Allen’s tweet that she could be stampeded in an NFL game, Lloyd told the Post: “I am not naive to know that there are big men in football and there is the chance of possibly getting tackled or hit.”

Last week, Lloyd told reporters that she’d be “foolish to maybe not entertain the idea of potentially doing it.”

“I think with the right technique, the right practice, getting that two-step down, I think I can do it, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me saying I can do it,” the athlete added.

After showing off her football skills at the Eagles’ practice camp, former NFL vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt suggested she get an “honest tryout.”

“Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,” he tweeted at the time. “I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”

Several NFL teams reached out to Lloyd as well, her trainer James Galanis previously told FOX Sports, though he did not reveal their names.

“Today, she got another call from another NFL team,” Galanis said. “The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster.”

Lloyd’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time, however, Galanis claimed that they were definitely considering the opportunity, and have discussed Lloyd taking one of the offers.