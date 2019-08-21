Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Just Made a 55-Yard Field Goal at the Philadelphia Eagles' Practice

It clearly doesn’t matter the shape of the ball when it comes to Carli Lloyd’s kick.

The New Jersey native stopped by the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice camp on Tuesday, and hit not only a 40-yard field goal, but also a 55-yard one.

The 37-year-old soccer star — who is a diehard Eagles fan, according to ESPN — shared video of the feat on Instagram, writing alongside the clip, “Thank you to the @philadelphiaeagles for having me out and thanks to @jtuck9 @jelliott46 @mayorrandybrown for the fun time and tips! Longer run up I know but I had fun! Perfect snap and hold! #55yd.”

In the video, Lloyd said she was “really impressed with all these guys.”

“It’s awesome to be here. Really looking forward to the season,” she said.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team player also posed in a photo with the Eagles Jake Elliott and the Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker, shared by Ravens kicking consultant Randy Brown, who wrote, “3 World Champions!”

Many were impressed with Llyod’s kick, with former NFL vice president of player personnel Gil Brandy suggesting she get an “honest tryout.”

“Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,” he tweeted. “I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”

The USWNT won the 2019 women’s FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, with Lloyd scoring twice during the tournament. The win marked Lloyd’s second with the team.