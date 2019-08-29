Carli Lloyd Says 'I Would Be Foolish' Not to Entertain NFL Offers: 'I Think I Can Do It'

Carli Lloyd believes she has what it takes to join the NFL.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team forward, who has reportedly been asked to become the first woman to play for the NFL after scoring an epic 55-yard field goal, said she’s taking the offer seriously.

“I would be foolish to maybe not entertain the idea of potentially doing it,” Lloyd, 37, told reporters on Thursday. “I know there’s some challenges, there’s big men on the line, I’m not naïve to that. But I’m not trying to be a quarterback or running back.”

The athlete continued that if she continues to work on the game, she thinks she may have a shot at joining the league.

“I think with the right technique, the right practice, getting that two-step down, I think I can do it, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with me saying I can do it,” she added.

"I would be foolish to maybe not entertain the idea of potentially doing it. I know there's some challenges, there's big men on the line, I'm not naïve to that. But i'm not trying to be a quarterback or running back"

After showing off her football skills, many were impressed and former NFL vice president of player personnel Gil Brandy even suggested she get an “honest tryout.”

“Honestly, I don’t think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier,” he tweeted at the time. “I’d give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”

Several other teams reached out to Lloyd as well, her trainer James Galanis told FOX Sports on Monday, however, he did not reveal their names.

Hall of Fame football kicker Morten Andersen reached out to Lloyd on Wednesday, sharing his support in the soccer star joining the NFL.

“Hey Carli, it’s Morten Andersen here in Atlanta,” he began a video on Twitter. “If you want to know what it’s like to kick in the NFL for 25 years, contact me and I’d love to work with you. Go get it!”

While Lloyd was sharing an interest in the NFL, Galanis said that she was unable to fully commit to playing immediately because she would be playing with the national team at the same time.

But Galanis insisted she would be perfect for the trailblazing opportunity, describing her as someone who has the skills to really make it as a successful NFL kicker.

Lloyd’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, however, Galanis claimed that they have discussed Lloyd taking one of the offers.